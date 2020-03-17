With 25 confirmed cases, Cobb County remains second in the state for infection from the novel coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that the state has a total of 146 cases.
Fulton County has the most at 33 cases, DeKalb County has 15 reported confirmed cases, followed by Bartow County with 10 and Gwinnett and Cherokee counties with seven cases each.
The largest age demographic with confirmed COVID-19 infection is ages 18-59 with 46% of the 146 cases. Forty percent of the cases are in people ages 60 and older, one percent is in ages 17 and younger. People whose ages were not reported or are unknown make up 13% of the cases. Of the confirmed cases, 49% are in female patients and 51% are in males.
For the full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. Reports are updated daily at noon.
