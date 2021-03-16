The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the promotion of Jaret Usher, a native Cobb Countian, to director of GBI’s legal division Tuesday.
The GBI’s legal division, established last July, employs lawyers who serve as special assistant U.S. attorneys, district attorneys or solicitors general at the request of different agencies. The division includes an office that provides legal advice within the GBI and serves as a legal resource for agencies and prosecutors across Georgia, as well as an office that oversees open records compliance, accreditation and bingo licensing and regulation.
Usher began her legal career in 2004 and worked as a staff attorney in Cobb County Superior Court, as an assistant solicitor general in the solicitor general’s office and as an assistant district attorney in the Cobb District Attorney’s Office, where she specialized in prosecuting gangs and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) cases.
Per the announcement, Usher joined the GBI in April 2019 as part of Gov. Brian Kemp’s and GBI Director Vic Reynolds’ anti-gang initiative. Usher provided legal assistance and training on gang investigations and prosecutions, as well as criminal law and procedure for GBI agents, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors. Usher prosecutes cases around the state at the request of local prosecutors and was instrumental in the creation of the GBI’s criminal street gang database, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.