COBB COUNTY — Three Cobb County teachers were taken by surprise Wednesday morning when their families joined Superintendent Chris Ragsdale in announcing they'd been named the district's elementary, middle and high school-level Teachers of the Year.
Cindy Wadsworth, who teaches at Kemp Elementary School in Powder Springs, was named elementary school Teacher of the Year. Casey Taylor, who teaches at Pine Mountain Middle School, took the middle school title. Hilary Minich, a Lassiter High School English teacher, was named high school Teacher of the Year.
Cindy Wadsworth, Kemp Elementary
Matthew Wadsworth, Cindy Wadsworth's husband, and their two daughters waited excitedly with a bouquet of flowers outside the Kemp Elementary teacher meeting taking place in the cafeteria before surprising her with Superintendent Ragsdale. The elementary school teacher's husband said the award is simply a recognition of what he and his family already knew about Cindy Wadsworth.
"For me, it's a great honor because I see how much time she puts into her students and into the school and into her team. So for me, it's just rewarding her for all the hard work and dedication that she puts into it," he said.
Cindy Wadsworth said she was honored by the recognition, which she added was thanks to the support of her fellow teachers. Though being recognized as a stand-out teacher in a district of more than 100 schools is fulfilling, she said, teaching is a daily reward.
Casey Taylor, Pine Mountain Middle
At Pine Mountain Middle School, the sight of Casey Taylor's husband, mother, mother-in-law and a group of cousins brought her to tears. Taylor's husband, Wesley Taylor, said he sees firsthand the hard work his wife puts in around the clock, even on vacation, to make sure her students are taken care of.
"She's so diligent and passionate about her craft, and that poured over to her winning Teacher of the Year, not only for her school, but now the district," he said. "With her only being a teacher for five years, that shows she's doing something right."
Casey Taylor's mother, Mary Hollis, said her daughter, who graduated with a master's degree at 23, is a hard worker who always exceeds expectations.
"Ever since she got out of high school and went to college, I'd try to get her to take a summer off, and she just wouldn't," Hollis said.
Casey Taylor thanked her fellow teachers and family for their support, which she said allowed her to receive the Teacher of the Year recognition.
"They're the real story," she said of her family beaming on stage behind her. "They push me and ask me to do things and teach me things. They're so special to me, and they're the reason why I'm here."
Hilary Minich, Lassiter High
Hilary Minich's award came full circle, according to her family. Minich's husband, Chris Minich, was named Lassiter High School's Teacher of the Year two years ago, and Hilary Minich's mother, Hilda Wilkins was a teacher, assistant principal and principal in the district before her recent retirement.
Wilkins called her daughter the "best teacher I've ever seen," and noted she even lends a hand to state and local agencies in the summer.
Chris Minich said his wife takes special care to get to know each student and, like many other teachers, truly wants to see them succeed. While there was never really any question, he said, there's no doubt who the better teacher in the household is now.
But like the others, Hilary Minich said the honor is not hers alone.
"I'm overwhelmed, humbled and honored," she said. "But I really feel like this is a shared honor, because it takes a village."
Ragsdale called the award winners, who were nominated by their peers, "the cream of the crop" and said they "truly display that leadership of being a teacher."
"There's no more awesome thing anybody can do than be a teacher," he said. "We have the best teachers in the world."
As part of the recognition, the three women will receive a $1,000 bonus in the fall and in October will be able to choose a car from one of four Ed Voyles dealerships to drive for free for a year, according to Amanda Shaw, supervisor for teacher recruitment.
The three teachers will now have the opportunity to compete to become the sole district Teacher of the Year and move on to state-level competition.
