COBB COUNTY — Three Cobb County teachers were taken by surprise Wednesday morning when their families joined Superintendent Chris Ragsdale in announcing they'd been named the district's elementary, middle and high school Teachers of the Year.
Cindy Wadsworth, who teaches at Kemp Elementary School in Powder Springs, was named elementary school Teacher of the Year. Casey Taylor, who teaches at Pine Mountain Middle School, took the middle school title. Hilary Minich, a Lassiter High School English teacher, was named high school Teacher of the Year.
As part of the recognition, the three women will receive a $1,000 bonus in the fall and in October will be able to choose a car from one of four Ed Voyles dealerships to drive for free for a year, according to Amanda Shaw, supervisor for teacher recruitment.
Return for updates.
