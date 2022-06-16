Juneteenth celebrations, which officially became a national holiday in 2021 and commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, will be held nationwide this weekend.
The Cobb County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will be hosting its own Juneteenth celebration in Glover Park in Marietta Square on Friday and Saturday.
This year’s Juneteenth will have more vendors, performances and volunteers than last year’s celebration, President of the Cobb NAACP Jeriene Grimes said. As COVID-19 fears ease and Juneteenth celebrations take place nationwide, Grimes said it will encourage people to want to check out what their local communities are doing for Juneteenth.
The Glover Park Juneteenth celebration will feature live performances from the Atlanta Old School Drummers, Grammy-award winning gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson and more.
“I just think the lineup and the ability to come out and celebrate freedom just has everybody really, really geared up,” Grimes said. “I think it's a great time with all of the unrest in society, right now in the world, I think it gives people an opportunity to hold on to some hope that things will get better.”
The Juneteenth weekend will kick off on Friday with an “evening under the stars concert” from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Glover Park. There will be live performances from trio band, “Just Three”, and the headlining band, “Jazzy Blue”, comes from Chicago, Grimes said.
Attendees can sit on the lawn and listen to the music and there will be VIP tables available for people to bring snacks.
On Saturday, the cultural festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with more than 100 vendors in attendance, Grimes said. There will be vendors with information and community partners, politicians and political parties, arts and crafts and food vendors selling barbeque, fresh fish, po’boys, candy apples, Italian ice, roasted corn and more. There will also be a children's area, voter registration booths and Wellstar will be holding health screenings, Grimes said.
Juneteenth is the celebration of freedom, resilience and the possibilities of good still to come, Grimes said. The holiday holds significance because many people don’t understand what it means and don’t know what it is, Grimes said.
“We, in our 19 years later, have made a concerted effort to make sure [Juneteenth is] about educating the public,” Grimes said. “This is a piece of history.”
Preparing for the Juneteenth celebration required community engagement and partnerships with those who believe in the mission of the NAACP, Grimes said. For her, preparing for Juneteenth was about “promoting unity within this beautiful county in which we live, work and play,” she said.
“I'm really excited to see people from all corners of our county, even outside of our county, coming into the Marietta Square to celebrate, to have a joyful recognition that recognizes perseverance in the spirit of Black people in our nation, and really all people,” Grimes said.
Grimes hopes that attendees can learn about the history of Juneteenth and gain an understanding of why people celebrate it and that “it does have value and importance for our future,” she said.
“We've got some great giveaways, an array of beautiful talent throughout the weekend, and we want to leave people with the impression that this was so great, I can't wait till next year,” Grimes said.
