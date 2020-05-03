MARIETTA — The Cobb chapter of the NAACP handed food and supplies to families in need and registered some to vote on Saturday with help from partner organizations.
From about 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Cobb residents pulled up in their cars to the Cobb NAACP office on Roswell Street, less than a mile east of Marietta Square, where they were provided canned foods, fruit, oatmeal, bread, water, toilet paper, paper towels and other items, according to Jeriene Grimes, president of the local NAACP.
"These are some of the best donated boxes I've seen in a long time," Grimes said. "One of the things we continue to do is (serve) the under-served. On a 24/7 (basis), there's always people calling that have some kind of needs that we try to address."
Twenty-four families received the supplies, thanks to donations from Cobb residents and partner organizations such as Kaiser Permanente, she said. She said recipients of the supply boxes were recommended to the office or had called in seeking assistance.
As volunteers gathered the supplies that would be placed into her car, Marietta resident Maria Bradfield told the MDJ the aid is relief. Bradfield said since she's still considered to be within a high-risk group for complications if she contracts the coronavirus, she can't leave her house much. She also said, even when she can make a trip to the grocery store, it's often out of supplies that she needs.
"This helps out a lot, being a paycheck-to-paycheck mom," she said, adding that she works in child care while also caring for her elderly mother, her own children and a niece and nephew. "It's a blessing."
Brandon Pham, a 17-year-old student at The Walker School in Marietta, was one of the volunteers carrying supplies to vehicles. Pham said his drive to volunteer was a product of his father's own experiences in a time of crisis.
"My dad's a refugee, and he tells me stories about people who helped him," he said. "I just want to be that person in the story. ... I want to help people who are less fortunate than us."
Derrick and Sabrena Eleazer, who run the Kennesaw nonprofit Families Lifting Families, said they'd come up with the supply delivery. The couple said their newly established organization focuses on helping those in their community meet their basic needs.
"I got tired of seeing people on the news saying they didn't know where they were going to get food from," Derrick Eleazer said.
Sabrena Eleazer added, "At the end of the day, at night, we sleep on a full stomach. We want to make sure that nobody is going to bed hungry."
The couple said their organization is also working with Cobb NAACP to help provide more local students with laptops so they can access online learning resources and get tutoring while school buildings remain closed.
