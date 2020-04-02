Citing the county's shelter in place order, Cobb Fire Marshal Nick Dawe will move up the date of the annual burn ban by almost a month.
Beginning April 10, leaves, pine straw, and other yard debris may not be burned. The fire marshal’s office will also stop the issuance of large yard waste and bonfire permits "during this time."
The annual burn ban typically takes effect May 1 each year and lasts until September 30.
There is no ban on fire bowls, chimineas, or similar devices as long as those using them burn clean wood which has not been pressure treated or varnished.
