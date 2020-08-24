Relief has come for Cobb homeowners behind on their mortgage.
The Cobb County Homesaver Program opened for applications last week. The brainchild of west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill, it will distribute $4.8 million in grants to struggling homeowners.
According to Gambrill’s plan, homeowners who apply for a slice of the money will have to prove they lost a job or 20% of their income due to the coronavirus. Applications will be reviewed by homeownership advisors certified by nonprofit HomeFree-USA.
Those who lost a job, fell behind on their mortgage payments and have since returned to work will be eligible for a one-time payment of up to $4,800.
Those who are still unemployed or underemployed will be eligible for up to three months worth of mortgage payment assistance (not to exceed $4,800) as well as counseling.
“Both independent and government studies have shown that when engaged at the onset of a crisis, homeownership education and counseling reduce the odds of foreclosure by 42%,” noted a county document outlining the program. According to the document, such counseling could include “making (homeowners) aware of the options and/or programs available to them base(d) on their personal circumstances and type of loan, negotiating with lenders on their behalf, assistance with preparing and submitting packages for loan modifications and/or principal reductions.”
The Board of Commissioners approved the $5.7 million program in July. Of the $5.7 million, $4.8 million will go toward county homeowners; $150,000 will go to HomeFree for “program setup, marketing and outreach”; and $750,000 will go toward professional services.
As with other county programs funded by the CARES Act, the money must be spent in 2020 or be forfeited.
A webinar detailing the application process will be Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. Those who are interested can sign up on the program website, cobbhomesaver.org.
