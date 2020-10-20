MARIETTA — In east Cobb, families are happy to have the option of face-to-face classes for their middle school students, but they also recognize the uncertainties of in-person learning during a pandemic.
Cobb County School District middle schools opened for in-person classes this week, and families in the East Cobb Middle School carpool line on Tuesday afternoon reflected on the return to schools.
Yahya Drammeh, a parent to a sixth-grader there, said he has found some comfort in sending students back to school.
“It’s kind of a relief for the kids to get out of the house,” Drammeh said. “But, at the same time, we’re still worried about the COVID, and I hope everybody’s protecting themselves and following the guidelines of the CDC.”
Drammeh said his son was happy to be back in classes and seeing his friends, and he is confident school staff will follow necessary safety protocols to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know the teachers will make sure they follow the guidelines,” he said. “And I hope people don’t have to be foolish enough to go somewhere and be careless about their own safety or other people.”
Maria Daniel, a mother to two Cobb students, said it is great to have schools open, even if face-to-face classes don’t look just as they did before the pandemic. Students are required to wear masks at school, and social distancing will be practiced whenever possible.
Daniel, who has a son at East Cobb Middle School and a son at Eastvalley Elementary School, said face-to-face classes have made a big difference compared to online learning. In the classroom, her boys are happier and able to remain focused on their work, she said.
“I think it’s great that school’s open,” Daniel said. “My son knows it wasn’t going to be the same, but he’s actually really happy to be back.”
Nevaeh Pressley, a sixth grade student at East Cobb Middle School, said the launch of face-to-face classes led to some anxiety.
“I’m happy, but it was kind of nerve-wracking,” she said.
In face-to-face classes, it has been easier to ask questions and pay attention compared to virtual learning, she said. Pressley said she likes that she can make friends in face-to-face classes.
Bobby Pressley, who picked up Nevaeh in the carpool line Tuesday, said online learning presented its own challenges, so the return to face-to-face learning will help students with their education and mental wellness.
“Not having teachers is tough, especially with parents not being skilled in teaching,” he said. “To be able to bring them back to school — it helps them not just with education, but the social skills too.”
He said there are still risks associated with the coronavirus, but he hopes schools will be able to handle it.
“I know it’s going to take us a while to really get to where we’re trying to get to, but I think it’s a good thing that we started now,” he said. “Hopefully there’s no outbreaks in cases that disrupt it.”
CCSD high schools are scheduled to reopen on Nov. 5. During each phase of reopening, students have the option of returning to in-person classes or continuing virtual instruction.
