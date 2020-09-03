A group of outdoorsmen in Mableton are working to offer mentorship and share their passion for nature with fatherless boys in the community.
Truth in Nature, founded by Jeff Davis in 2009, is a nonprofit organization that hosts outdoor programs for boys from single-parent or fatherless households. Davis started the organization in Paulding County, and it has grown to include 14 chapters across seven states. Last year, the first Cobb County chapter opened at Westside Baptist Church in Mableton.
This fall, the chapter is running a series of one-day events to get boys outdoors to learn new skills.
“It wasn’t long after the Mableton chapter got up and started, and we were really starting to see some momentum, that COVID hit,” Davis said. “Over the summer we’ve reopened a little bit. We’re doing some day-only stuff and abiding by the guidelines.”
Later this month, boys and mentors in the Mableton chapter, led by Westside Baptist Church Pastor Frank Robertson, will spend a day fishing and learning about firearm safety. In October, the chapter will spend a day learning survival skills, and in November the group will go on a slingshot outing. The organization also leads activities like hiking and kayaking.
“We are excited about the opportunity to engage more fatherless boys in the community with local mentors to make a difference in their life,” Robertson said in a news release.
Program Goals
According to Davis, the goal of the program is to mentor boys and help them build self-esteem and develop character. The outdoor mentoring and Christian ministry program is available to boys in middle and high school.
Program mentors are volunteer men from the community, and they must have a reference referral and background check before leading the outings. The program reaches out to local boys by working with other community organizations.
“We’re always looking for partner organizations within the communities,” Davis said. “Sometimes a big brother organization is overwhelmed and doesn’t have enough mentors for their boys, so they would refer some to our programs.”
Truth in Nature programming is free for all participants. Funding comes from private donors, companies, grants and other sources.
“There are no costs for a single parent to send their son to our programs,” Davis said. “We have not charged a single parent in the 12, 13 years we’ve been running.”
One of the corporate donors backing Truth in Nature is Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, a firearm store owned by Jay Wallace. Wallace said the mission of Truth in Nature fits with his personal values and the work of his business.
According to Davis, Wallace and Adventure Outdoors provided the organization with a 644-acre facility in Rockmart where it can host outdoor programming next year.
"The property was just perfect," Wallace said. "It had the roads already done. It had the water and sewer system. It had buildings on it. It had a lake already built. It was just perfect, and I felt like it was spiritually inspired for me to buy that property and to work with Truth in Nature."
Wallace found the property earlier this year and purchased it for $1.2 million.
"It's priceless to me," he said.
Truth in Nature signed a 30-year lease with the Wallace family to host programs at the Rockmart facility for the next three decades.
Truth in Nature’s Roots
Davis said he founded Truth in Nature because the presence of a male role model is critical to long-term success for boys. Davis’ parents divorced when he was a young man, and his wife’s father died when she was 12 years old.
“We kind of just have that background where we’ve experienced some of the things these boys are going through,” Davis said.
The program now has between 150 and 200 boys and about 175 mentors participating across all chapters.
“We’ve been blessed with mentors,” Davis said. “I think men that are really passionate about the outdoors, they find this as a great way to give back because they can go out on a Saturday and share their passions of fishing, shooting and archery or something like that, and it’s just a really easy gift for them.”
South Cobb boys and families who are interested in joining the Mableton chapter of Truth in Nature can reach out to Robertson by email at frank.robertson@truthinnature.org or by phone at 770-906-0571. For more information, visit the organization's website at truthinnature.org.
“He’s got a handful of mentors. He’s ready to roll,” Davis said of Robertson and the Mableton chapter, “so we’re really wanting to make a push to get some more boys involved.”
