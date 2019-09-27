Two Cobb County men have been indicted by a grand jury on charges in relation to a fatal hit-and-run that killed two men just south of the East-West Connector near Mableton in April.
Police said Xavier Flores, 26, of Marietta was racing another driver, George Kevin Cambi, 19, of Austell when Cambi’s 2006 Infiniti G35 hit another car on Floyd Road, killing its driver and passenger.
The victims, 31-year-old Acworth resident James Wheeler and 35-year-old Douglasville resident Douglas Duff Jr., were both pronounced dead at WellStar Cobb Hospital where they were transported after the crash, which happened at 4:44 p.m. on April 7.
Cobb Superior Court records show Flores and Cambi were both indicted by a grand jury on five counts Thursday.
They each face two charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, one charge of cruelty to children in the second degree and two counts of hit-and-run in relation to the fatal crash.
Cambi turned himself in on April 15, eight days after the crash, police said.
Jail records show he has remained in custody without bond at the Cobb jail since then.
Flores was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at his Atlanta Road home on Aug. 28 after a monthslong investigation, police said.
He spent one day in custody and was released on a $50,000 bond on Aug. 29, jail records show.
Police said the victims were traveling in a 2010 Toyota Yaris west on Bates Drive when they turned left onto Floyd Road southbound, and were struck by Cambi’s Infiniti headed north on Floyd Road, just south of Anderson Mill Road.
Cambi and his juvenile passenger were both transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Witnesses told officers the Infiniti was racing a gray or silver 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with silver front wheels, black rear wheels, dark tinted windows, a black hood and loud exhaust.
