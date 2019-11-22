Cobb authorities have put two men behind bars in connection to a shooting that occurred in the county’s northeast in May, when a male victim was critically injured by a bullet to the chest, documents show.
Kevin Garcia, 22, of Marietta, was arrested by Cobb police near a Krispy Kreme doughnut shop on Cobb Parkway in Marietta around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to his arrest warrant.
Garcia remains in custody without bond at the Cobb County jail, charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery in regards to the shooting, his jail record shows.
Thomas Adams Wilson, 21, was arrested at his Oak Crest Trail home in northeast Cobb just before midnight on Sept. 24, and is still in custody without bond at the Cobb jail, facing identical charges as Garcia, records show.
Police said Wilson and Garcia met the shooting victim on Oak Crest Court, just a short distance from Wilson’s home, off Ebenezer Road in northeast Cobb around 8 p.m. on May 9.
The victim was buying codeine, a prescription-only pain reliever, from Wilson and Garcia, warrants state.
After giving the suspects $300 for the two bottles of pills, Garcia pulled a gun on him and demanded the drugs back, police said.
“Said victim attempted to leave in his vehicle when said accused shot said victim in the chest causing bodily harm and placing the victim in critical condition,” Garcia’s arrest warrant states.
Wilson had taken the money from the victim, police said.
