The Cobb medical examiner's laboratory is operating out of a new space for the first time since the late 1970s.
The new $11 million, 19,000-square-foot building on County Services Road replaces a facility on North Marietta Parkway that Dr. Christopher Gulledge, Cobb County’s Medical Examiner, said could no longer serve the needs of a growing suburban county, according to a news release from the county on Saturday.
“The original Medical Examiner’s office was built in 1978 when Cobb County only had 200 thousand people, and it has not significantly been expanded since then,” Gulledge said in the release. “Today Cobb County has 750 thousand people and we needed significant expansion to meet the need for the county.”
He previously told the MDJ the former office was "extremely outdated," saying "it’s too old and there’s just too many features that we can’t retrofit."
Gulledge became Cobb’s medical examiner in 2015.
Funding for the new building included $3 million set aside from money collected in the 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The Cobb Board of Commissioners agreed to tap an additional $8 million for the facility from the county's general fund, the MDJ reported in November 2018.
The county medical examiner has jurisdiction over violent, mysterious, suspicious, sudden or unexpected deaths or those unattended by a physician.
In Saturday's release, Gulledge said the medical examiner's office "works in tandem with the police and the judicial system but does not work for those entities, only the residents of Cobb County.
The COVID-19 pandemic highlights an equally important role, the release states.
“The current situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic shows a clear need for constant disease surveillance. We can provide real-time data to the Public Health Department to help them track where the coronavirus is in our county,” Gulledge said.
