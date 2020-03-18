MARIETTA — Anticipating a spike in deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, Cobb's medical examiner has requested help from his counterpart in Fulton and the Georgia Department of Public Health, he told county commissioners this week.
"We are not optimally placed to handle such an emergency," Christopher Gulledge told commissioners at a special meeting to discuss the coronavirus and its impact on county operations and services. "We're going to have to get creative. And I don't even know what that's going to look like yet."
The medical examiner's office was built in 1978, when Cobb had just under 300,000 residents. A new, $11 million office is already under construction on County Services Parkway, but it is still six months from completion.
"The current facility is small, it doesn't have some of the necessary features that a modern (medical examiner's) office would," Gulledge said. "Our cooler space is limited, all of those things we can manage on a daily basis can't be aggravated of course by any increases ... in anything that would cause increased deaths."
Among the things requested were the use of the Fulton County Medical Examiner's isolation suite — something the new facility will have upon its completion — and additional cooler capacity from the state Department of Public Health.
"Every disease has a mortality rate, but the question is, how fast are they going to come and what is the mortality rate (of the coronavirus) in the U.S.?" Gulledge said. "We don't know that answer yet."
The county medical examiner has jurisdiction over violent, mysterious, suspicious, sudden or unexpected deaths or those unattended by a physician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.