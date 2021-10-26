CUMBERLAND — For the first time since 2019, business leaders and Cobb school officials gathered to honor more than 100 Teachers of the Year on Tuesday.
The Give Our Schools a Hand event has been held since 1989 but didn’t occur last year due to the pandemic. Principals, teachers and their guests were fed and saluted at the Cobb Galleria by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, with plaques given to the Teachers of the Year for Cobb County School District’s 112 schools and Marietta City Schools’ 12 schools.
The annual celebration also entails the two district-wide Teachers of the Year having their handprints planted in Marietta Square — an unveiling ceremony for that was held Oct. 6.
Chamber Chairman John Loud invoked the Atlanta Braves’ World Series appearance in his remarks Tuesday.
“And there's always an MVP at the end of that right?” Loud said. “And as I got to thinking about having the opportunity to come here before you today, I think about each and every one of these MVPs right here.”
Cobb Schools
Beth Foster, who teaches ESOL and history/civics classes at Osborne High School, was named the district-wide Teacher of the Year for CCSD.
“People often ask me if I love my job,” Foster said in a chamber video played for the hundreds of attendees. “And honestly, I always say it depends on when you ask me. We know as teachers, there are a lot of challenges and a lot of struggles, OK, just like many occupations. However, unlike many other occupations, I get to be a part of students' lives. I get to see their joy, to see them laugh, to see them experience those lightbulb moments … and to ask me for advice with whatever's going on in our lives. I'm truly blessed to be in this role.”
Osborne Principal Joshua Morreale said Foster has “that awesome balance” of pushing her students while providing support and understanding.
“There's passion in her work every single day. And she pushes her kids to a point that they are achieving at the highest level that they could possibly achieve,” Morreale said. “But at the same time, Beth has strong relationships and a caring, loving relationship with all of her students.”
Speaking about her ESOL classes, Foster said she has to create an environment where students feel comfortable. She called schools a team effort among teachers, counselors, social workers, and support staff such as cafeteria workers. Interacting with kids means more than sitting “in a cubicle … staring at a computer,” she said.
“'I’ve taught students from all languages, ethnicities, backgrounds, and they have stories and experiences,” Foster said. They teach me things. I think that they need us here and that they rely on us a lot, the students, but they have a lot of amazing abilities and qualities.”
Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the district’s success is owed to its teachers. A theme throughout the event was the difficulties of schooling during a pandemic — virtual learning, COVID-19 safety and others.
“Every single day, you bring it,” Ragsdale said. “You have brought it through a pandemic. We should never, ever hear a negative grumbling word when we talk about giving teachers a raise, because there's a lot of parents that understand, truly, how difficult a job you have each and every day.”
While Foster serves as the high school-level and district-wide Teacher of the Year, CCSD also named middle- and elementary-level Teachers of the Year. Michelle Gottenberg of Mabry Middle School and Darline Douangvilay of City View Elementary School were the honorees.
Foster, Gottenburg, Douangvilay and MCS Teacher of the Year Laura Floryance were gifted a free, one-year lease on a car from Ed Voyles Automotive Group, with each teacher drawing a ball from a bag to determine which dealership they would pick a car from. Insurance on the cars is also covered by Ed Voyles. Should one of them become the Georgia Teacher of the Year, they will get to keep the car.
Marietta schools
Floryance works as a first grade teacher at Sawyer Road Elementary School.
“I think one of my favorite parts about teaching is just getting the kids to feel smart and confident that they can do anything, learn anything, be anything, and to do that in a place where they're happy and loved and feel that they can achieve anything,” Floryance said in a video.
“Every day is just fun. I can't believe I get paid to do this job,” she later added.
Principal Susan Graves said Floryance makes the classroom come alive with creative teaching methods and welcomes parent involvement.
“She really gets kids,” Graves said. “She really gets what motivates them. And she understands that what motivates one may not motivate the second one, the kid sitting right next to them. And so she takes their individual motivations, and she starts there, and then they grow to become really great students.”
In his remarks, Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera asked the crowd to raise a hand if they remembered a teacher that left a lasting impact on their lives (most raised a hand). Rivera described going back and thanking a teacher who did that for him when he was in seventh grade.
“Thank you for helping me believe in myself. Thank you for seeing more in me than I ever saw in myself. And thank you for that red pen on my English papers,” Rivera said. “But what I say to all of you whom we are here to celebrate, from pre-K to college, thank you for being that person in the life of someone. And I would argue probably many more people than you realize. We come here today to celebrate you and this Teacher of the Year event, this moment. But let's be honest, it's more than a moment. It's about a lifetime.”
