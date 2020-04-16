Superintendents of the Cobb and Marietta school districts say they have no plans to end the semester early, as a handful of Georgia districts have announced they will.
Following Gov. Brian Kemp's announcement that public school buildings will remain closed through the end of the semester because of coronavirus concerns, districts including Carroll, Chattahoochee, Haralson, Hart and Whitfield counties have chosen to suspend classes early. Carrollton City has also chosen to do so, telling families school will end the first of next month.
But Cobb schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and Marietta schools Superintendent Grant Rivera say, since coursework in both districts can only help a student's grade as of March 13, they want to provide every opportunity for their students to keep learning.
Ragsdale previously announced his district has chosen to move to a four-day school week with Fridays to be used for students and teachers to communicate and catch up, saying the decision was based on feedback from district stakeholders. But, he said, while he respects the decisions of other districts, the transition to online learning in Cobb has been smooth, and teachers are still reaching students.
"I think diminishing that time for students to be able to increase their grades would just take away from our student learning," Ragsdale said. "But it's a new normal, and we hope to get back to face-to-face instruction at the first of next school year."
In Marietta, Rivera echoed his Cobb counterpart, saying "no consideration" is being given to shortening the school year.
Rivera said he does not "philosophically agree" with the suggestion that ending the school year early because it's more convenient for teachers or families is in their best interest. He also said because Marietta district officials are giving principals and teachers the power to choose what is best for their students, the district would not consider shortening the school week.
"While I respect the decision of other districts, I feel strongly that if there was ever a time to stay connected to our kids, both during the school week and in the traditional school year, we need to be doing that now," he said. "I believe strongly that our students will face unprecedented gaps in the future because of the school closures. Now is not the time for us to take our foot off the gas of learning."
Rivera recently told the MDJ that during the first 30 days of school closures, 91% of students had logged in to learn. Likewise in Cobb, district officials say about 84% of students have "been digitally present" since March 13.
Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators and mom of two Cobb seniors, agreed with the decision to keep the school year as-is. There is no need to end a semester early when both districts have reported a majority of students logging in to engage with teachers and learn across all grades, she added.
"I think for school districts that do not have active, engaged online learning going on, (ending early) might be a good alternative," Jackson said, reiterating that she wouldn't support the move in Cobb and repeating Rivera's comments: "When you already know that you're going to have missed some learning, why make it worse?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.