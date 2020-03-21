Through the first week of online school in Cobb and Marietta, teachers, students and their families are reporting a fairly smooth experience, though student access to internet has been a topic of discussion.
Cobb and Marietta schools closed their doors on Monday, as coronavirus concerns have pushed governments to recommend strict limits on public gatherings and close, in-person contact.
Marietta online learning
The MDJ visited Erica Beck, a first-grade teacher at West Side Elementary School in the Marietta school system, at her home in Chamblee on Thursday. She said one of the largest challenges so far has been how quickly the district had to roll out Schoology, its online learning platform.
Last weekend, teachers and staff worked nearly round the clock to get their materials online, though some had already begun putting information on the new online platform before the spread of coronavirus, she said.
"Right now we're just trying to get them as much information as I can in an easy way not to overwhelm them," Beck said. "Because a lot of parents don't have just one child, they're not teachers and they still have to have their jobs. So they're trying to juggle all of that."
The first-grade teacher said she has established a schedule to record herself reading stories and meeting virtually with students from her class one-on-one through Google Hangouts. Soon, she said, she'll be increasing the number of students in one virtual setting through another online conference calling medium until she can teach all her students in one virtual space at the same time.
"Not sure what that's going to look like with 6-year-olds, but we'll try it out and see what happens," Beck said, noting that, though it's a challenge to keep a first-grader's attention, she has been surprised at how quickly students have caught on to the online learning platforms.
The first-grade teacher says, for now, she wakes up at about 6 a.m. and sends out her morning message, an encouraging video to her class that she makes each night prior. The video also includes expectations for the day in each subject, she said.
After checking emails and completing her personal morning routine, Beck said she's back on the computer between 9 and 9:30 a.m. to help the other West Side first grade teachers with any technical questions they have.
At 10 a.m., she's in full school mode, returning emails, doing video chats and working on her class's Schoology page. Beck said she's normally done with the video chats by early afternoon, but responsibilities pop up throughout the day and sometimes last into the evening.
Emily Jennette, who has a first-grader in Beck's class, said she had concerns at first, but that the district and Beck have impressed her with their efficiency and ability.
"They were just on top of it," she said, adding that teachers sent out online tutorials for families to complete before the first day of online school, which quelled her fears. "And their ability to manipulate Schoology ... was really encouraging from my perspective."
Jennette said she has two children in different grades at West Side and both have been accessible, engaged and invested throughout the first week of uncertainty. Daily encouraging and welcoming videos and consistent lesson plans have helped to keep the kids on a schedule, she said.
Cobb online learning
In Cobb, district officials say they've provided principals and teachers with approved digital materials that adhere to the planned curriculum and made them available through the district's online portal for teachers.
The teachers can then take those materials and adapt them as needed to their course and grade level to be used through the various online portals where students and teachers are interacting for school assignments, according to the district.
"I've actually had multiple emails come in talking about how good it is and how efficient it has been," Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said. "I had a Walton parent praising their teacher. The assignments were posted exactly by the time that they said they would be during the office hours that the teacher's held. The teacher responded to her son's email within four minutes."
Ragsdale added, however, that online schooling is very different, and said "we're not looking to replicate six hours of school," but rather do the best the district can to continue teaching and learning.
The Cobb parents who spoke with the MDJ said they agreed with Ragsdale, saying school is chugging along and that they've been pleasantly surprised.
Renata Bass, a Kennesaw mother of five with three children in the Cobb School District, says while having to monitor the blogs of five different teachers for updates has been a tad overwhelming, teacher accessibility and timeliness has relieved some stress.
The biggest challenge now, she said, is caring for two children too young to be in school, three who are in class online and allowing enough space for everyone, including the adults, to work.
Bass's son, Jacob Bryant, an eighth-grader at Awtrey Middle School, said the move to online school has been "helpful and confusing at the same exact time."
The student said the lack of personal interaction with teachers makes getting quick answers to questions or concerns more difficult, and being out of a routine has disrupted certain aspects of life, like sleep. He also said he expected there to be more face-to-face interaction through video chats.
Yet Jacob said having parents on hand to help with homework and keep him accountable seems to be helping his grades.
Bass and other parents who spoke with the MDJ also acknowledged that while their family has been lucky enough to have access to multiple internet-connected devices at home or purchase others, all families may not have those means.
Marietta purchases hot spots for families in need
On the topic of internet access, Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera said his district is taking measures to ensure students regardless of circumstances have internet and a connected device.
The Marietta school board on Friday agreed to purchase 700 Wi-Fi hot spots to be handed out to families who did not yet have internet access. The purchase was a result of a survey, which showed at least that many families needed internet access.
School district officials have also noted that the online schooling technology allows teachers to use GoGuardian.com, a type of lockdown browser, while administering tests and quizzes. The sites restrict a student’s ability to access other pages during assessments. In addition, teachers can give tests during on-line conferencing or live sessions so students can be monitored.
A district spokesperson said Marietta does not yet know how many students have participated in online work, but is working to find out. Printed materials are also being made available.
Cobb Schools Foundation, Comcast helping fill Cobb access gaps
Ragsdale said money donated to the Cobb Schools Foundation and other nonprofits is being tapped to help provide digital devices to families in need. The Cobb Schools Foundation has so far raised more than $10,000.
"Now certainly, it's not going to be all-inclusive. We're not going to be able to cover every single need that's out there," Ragsdale said. "But that's just a tremendous positive point to be made about our community making those donations ... and being able to get that technology into the hands of students that really need it."
The school district also announced that Comcast has granted free access to Xfinity Wi-Fi to everyone in the county. To find an Xfinity hot spot in your area, visit www.xfinity.com/wifi.
Principals are reporting that most students are logging on to complete work, but district officials say they can't provide a specific number of students. They also said demand for the Cobb Virtual Academy, the online school run by Cobb, has increased by about 1,000 students during the school closures.
Depending on how long school closures continue, Ragsdale said the district will also be investigating "all avenues" to provide more printed resources for families who do not have access to digital materials.
