Cobb County and Marietta City schools will reopen this week after the holidays, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic which continues to wreak havoc across the county and state.
Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera announced over the weekend that his district will proceed as planned with a Tuesday return date.
Cobb County Schools, meanwhile, will resume classes on Wednesday with a virtual learning day. On Thursday, students whose families have chosen face-to-face learning will return to campus while those who chose to the virtual option will continue learning in that manner.
In a letter to Marietta families, Rivera said his decision came after “numerous meetings in recent days with health experts and epidemiologists who confirmed our schools are no safer in mid-January than they will be January 5.”
Rivera said data shows “our schools are one of the safest places for students and staff,” and reminded families the school system has partnered with the Centers for Disease Control, the Georgia Department of Public Health and Cobb-Douglas Public Health to study COVID-19 in schools.
That partnership, he wrote, has allowed Marietta City Schools to do aggressive testing and contract tracing in December.
Rivera also said the district's contact-tracing efforts continued during the winter break, contacting over 60 teachers and nearly 200 students.
“While the study will continue in January ... I can attest that school-based transmission remains comparatively low,” Rivera wrote. “If and when it does occur, MCS is seeing the highest frequency of transmission between adults; conversely, student-to-staff transmission in classrooms appears to be low or nonexistent. The data continues to reinforce the same safety protocols we have emphasized since September — wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.”
John Floresta, chief strategy and accountability officer for Cobb County Schools, said his district solicited input from staff and families over the winter break, and will continue to offer in-person and remote-learning options.
"Our health and safety protocols from the first semester were designed with public health experts here in Cobb County. And they've reinforced those as being the very best practice that we can put in place here for the second semester," Floresta told the MDJ. "As they learn more about COVID-19, obviously our protocols will change with their guidance. But we feel really, really good that we're taking every step that we possibly can to keep our students and our staff safe."
The district has also looked at expanding its contact-tracing efforts to better contain the spread of COVID-19, Floresta said.
Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard said the district has also looked at allowing some students to change their decision of whether to learn in person or remotely, and giving some teachers the option to work remotely.
Floresta said those requests would be evaluated on a "case-by-case" basis, but that "it's been really important for the superintendent ... to offer flexibility for families."
Cobb County Schools’ reopening comes after a teacher at Hendricks Elementary School, Patrick Key, died of COVID-19 on Christmas Day. Superintendent Chris Ragsdale sent a letter to staff asking teachers to “maintain your commitment to your students in a very actionable way,” by following public health guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.
At least three other Cobb Schools teachers have been hospitalized in recent weeks with COVID-19, two of whom have been released.
