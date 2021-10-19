Statewide ACT scores are out, and both the Cobb and Marietta school districts showed improvement from 2020.
The ACT, one of the most common tests requested on college admissions, is scored by subject and then with an average composite score. The maximum score is 36.
Cobb Schools' average composite for 2021 was 24.3, up from 23.2 in 2020. Marietta High School, meanwhile, earned an average composite for 2021 of 23, up from 22.4 in 2020.
Both districts also outscored the state and national averages for 2021. The composite average in Georgia was 22.6, and the national average was 20.3.
Cobb students outpaced state and national peers in each test category — English, math, reading, and science — while Marietta students outpaced those averages except in science, where they trailed the state average by two-tenths of a point.
Marietta High also showed improvement in English, math and reading in 2021, while scores dropped slightly in science. The school's test takers scored 23.5 in English (+1.1 from 2020), 22 in math (+.6), 23.7 in reading (+.9) and 22.2 in science (-.3).
In Cobb Schools, Walton and Wheeler High School students posted the highest scores — 27.6 and 27.1, respectively.
Eight Cobb schools increased their ACT score by at least 1 point compared to 2020: Wheeler High School (2.4), Sprayberry High School (1.6), Pebblebrook High School (1.4), South Cobb High School (1.2), Kennesaw Mountain High School (1.2), Campbell High School (1.1), North Cobb High School (1.1).
Fifteen students at six Cobb high schools scored perfect composite scores of 36.0. Seven students attended Walton High School. Four students graduated from Wheeler High School and two from Lassiter High School. Pope High School and Sprayberry High School each had one student post a perfect ACT score.
Like on the SAT, both districts saw a significant drop in the number of ACT test-takers because of the pandemic.
In 2020, Cobb reported 3,276 students who took the ACT, while in 2021, the district reported 2,027 test takers. In Marietta, those numbers were 208 in 2020 and 102 in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.