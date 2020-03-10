Cobb and Marietta school officials say they're suspending attendance-related incentives and penalties in light of the continued spread of the coronavirus.
One Cobb resident has tested positive, and confirmation is pending for another three. An Acworth child care center also closed Tuesday and Wednesday for deep cleaning after a teacher tested positive for the virus.
There have so far been no staff or students in either district to test positive for the coronavirus and both districts say they're following federal, state and local health department advice.
To that end, Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera updated Marietta City Schools staff and families this week, saying students seeking perfect attendance awards won't have absences after Monday counted against them and will still be eligible for perfect attendance awards.
Monday was when Cobb & Douglas Public Health made the recommendation that school districts discontinue attendance incentives and awards, he said.
Rivera also said Marietta High School’s final exam exemption policy will only count absences accumulated between Jan. 8 and March 6. All other final exam exemption criteria will remain the same.
The superintendent said the decision follows a recommendation from the local health department aimed at prioritizing student health.
"Their logic is simple: they would prefer students seek medical attention for fever or flu-like symptoms, rather than push through an illness to maintain their perfect attendance or high school exam exemption," his update states.
Rivera told the MDJ the district has not yet implemented any travel restrictions for its staff or students, but school officials there are asking staff to inform the district if they intend to travel abroad.
But, he added, staff are being prepared to use its online learning management system, Schoology, as well as preparing paper-copy assignments to be completed at home, should the district need to close school doors in the near future.
A news release on the Cobb School District website shows Cobb schools have also suspended all student attendance incentives for awards and finals, as well as restricted some travel. As in Marietta, Cobb students who met the criteria for either final exemption or attendance awards before March 9 will still be eligible for those recognitions.
"As we continue to follow guidance from the CDC and DPH, this is another example of the adjustments we are making to keep our students and staff healthy," Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said in an emailed statement.
All out-of-state, work-related travel for all Cobb employees has been canceled for the remainder of the school year. School and district-sponsored travel to areas with a Level 3 or 4 Travel Health Notice advisory identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — China, Iran, South Korea and Italy — have also been canceled.
"Currently, travel scheduled within the US or for areas not identified as high risk will proceed as planned," the district's update shows.
Like in Marietta, Cobb is also preparing for at-home schooling, should it be necessary.
The Cobb Virtual Academy, which has operated for nearly two decades, offers Cobb schools the ability to deliver its content to students physically and online, according to the district. Specific guidance will be provided by each local school as needed.
In a meeting of the Cobb Legislative Delegation at the State Capitol on Monday, Delegation Chairman David Wilkerson, D–Powder Springs, urged Cobb and Marietta school system leaders to cancel attendance incentives and go beyond state and federal recommendations for travel restrictions.
He told the MDJ on Tuesday, after news of the hospitalization of a Fulton County teacher and subsequent closure of schools, that he's glad to see the districts have canceled their attendance incentives. But, he added, they should continue to be searching for ways to stay ahead of the curve.
"We started this conversation several weeks ago, that they needed to look at making changes, whether to attendance or trips," Wilkerson said. "They're so afraid to get in front of the political leadership that they don't want to make the choice of doing what they know is probably a good thing to do. I'm glad that last night they decided to get rid of the attendance awards, but ... how does a school system explain if they have a kid sitting in another country who cannot get home?"
