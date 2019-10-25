Both Marietta and Cobb County schools showed improvement over last year on the latest round of College and Career Readiness Performance Index scores, according to state data released Friday.
Cobb County School District scored 6.5 points higher than last year’s CCRPI reports, and the Marietta City School District topped its 2018 score by 5.2 points.
The CCRPI is a measuring stick — a report card of sorts — used to gauge the performance of Georgia’s schools, on a 100-point scale. CCRPI scores are based on five separate components – Content Mastery, Progress, Closing Gaps, Readiness and, for high schools, Graduation Rate.
Cobb schools averaged 86.1 this year up from 79.6 last year. Marietta earned an average of 80.4 this year over 75.2 last year. This year’s state average is 75.9.
Among nearby districts, Cherokee County Schools scored an 83.4, DeKalb County Schools received a 75.4, Fulton schools got an 83.8, Gwinnett received an 82.5 and Paulding got a 79.9.
CCRPI was introduced in 2012 and changes were made to how scores were tallied in 2015 after Georgia transitioned to Milestones assessments, according to the state DOE. As part of its Friday release, the state said 2019 is the first year under a new measurement system that scores can be compared to a prior year.
“Comparisons between the 2018 and 2019 CCRPI are valid; comparisons to prior years are not,” the release states.
Cobb County School District
Cobb’s improvement is not limited to one level on the annual reports, according to Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. Ragsdale said the district showed improvement across all grade levels.
“Our teachers deserve credit for the growth their students demonstrated because they are using better student data to tailor instruction to meet the needs of each student,” he said.
Cobb students outperformed their Georgia peers at the elementary, middle and high school level, as well as the county’s prior year at each level. The district’s elementary schools earned an average score of 85.4 (up 9.3 points), its middle schools earned a 86.2 (up 7.6 points) and Cobb high schools earned a score of 87.2 (up 1.8 points).
The highest-scoring elementary schools include Timber Ridge Elementary (99.3), Mountain View Elementary School (98.6) and Murdock Elementary School (96.4).
Highest-performing middle schools included Hightower Trail (96.4) and Simpson (95.9).
Harrison High School and Walton High School tied for first at the high school level with a 96.3, and Lassiter High School’s score of 96.2 came in just behind.
Twenty-seven Cobb schools earned scores above 90, and 21 schools increased their success on the CCRPI by more than ten points.
Cobb’s most improved elementary schools included Green Acres Elementary School and Kincaid Elementary School, which respectively showed increases of 21.9 and 21.4 points over 2018.
Daniell Middle School saw a jump of 20.3 points, followed by a 15.6 point and a 14.6 point increase at East Cobb Middle School and Garrett Middle School, respectively.
McEachern High School (up 6.3 points), South Cobb High School (up 5.1 points) and Kennesaw Mountain High School (up five points) saw the most growth out of the district’s high schools.
Marietta City Schools
Marietta schools also topped its previous years’ scores at every level, elementary through high school, according to state data.
The district’s elementary schools earned an average score of 80.2 (up 5.1 points), its middle schools earned an 80.4 (up 6.4 points) and Marietta High School averaged an 80.9 (up 4.6 points).
“We know that students who are supported and engaged will achieve at a higher and more consistent level,” said Superintendent Grant Rivera. "Our teachers, support staff, and principals are the most dedicated and motivated people that I know, and we are all committed to helping each child learn to their fullest potential. I am proud of the work that we do every day to close the achievement gap, provide outstanding educational opportunities, and ensure the brightest future for our students.”
Marietta’s most improved schools include Marietta Middle Schools (up 9.7 points), Hickory Hills Elementary School (up 15.4 points) and Sawyer Road Elementary School (up 20.5 points).
Rivera also said his district showed particularly impressive gains in the CCRPI’s Closing Gaps scores, which measure how all students and all student subgroups are making improvements in achievement rates.
“In the MCS Strategic Plan, the MCS Board of Education and superintendent prioritized closing the achievement gap with an emphasis on race, programs, and poverty. The focus of the Strategic Plan and the dedication of the district to this critical initiative are evidenced with MCS significantly surpassing the state’s performance in Closing Gaps,” the district’s release states.
Two schools, Hickory Hills Elementary and Marietta Middle School, received perfect Closing Gaps scores, according to the district. Marietta Middle’s perfect 100 beats the state average of only 50.
Other schools in Marietta with high scores in the Closing Gaps metric included Sawyer Road Elementary (96.2), Marietta Center for Advanced Academics (96.2) and Dunleith Elementary (95.5).
For more information on the state’s release of data, visit www.gadoe.org/ccrpi.
