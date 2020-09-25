Students and staff in the county’s public school districts will have the next week off from classes.
Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools are both observing their fall breaks from Sept. 28 until Oct. 2. Neither school district will hold face-to-face or virtual classes during the week.
In an email sent to district families on Friday, Marietta City Schools reminded parents of the upcoming break. According to the email, the district will not deliver meal kits next week.
“If you need assistance with food, our MCS Drive-Thru Food Pantry located at First Presbyterian Church Marietta (189 Church St.) will be open Monday, September 28 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.,” the district said in the email.
After the break, both school districts will enter the next phase of their respective reopening plans regarding the pandemic.
Cobb schools is scheduled to launch phase one of reopening on Monday, Oct. 5, the Monday after break. During this phase, all elementary school students and many special education students in kindergarten through 12th grade will have the option of face-to-face learning four days per week. Wednesdays will be reserved for school cleanings as students and staff participate in small group or individual support sessions remotely.
Marietta City Schools will launch phase two of its reopening plan on Oct. 5. During this phase, all pre-K through fifth grade students and many special education students in kindergarten through 12th grade will have the option of returning to classrooms for face-to-face learning four days per week. Fridays will remain a virtual learning day for all students.
The district launched phase one of its reopening plan on Sept. 8, providing the face-to-face learning option to Pre-K through second grade students two days per week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.