Average graduation rates at Cobb and Marietta high schools hit record highs since states began using a federally mandated reporting method in 2012, the districts announced Tuesday.
Graduation rates across Georgia improved as well, the state Department of Education reported. The average graduation rate in Georgia went from 82% in 2019 to 83.8% in 2020, according to a department news release.
The graduation rate in Cobb County School District, already well above the statewide average, increased from 87% in 2019 to 88.6% in 2020.
Marietta High School’s graduation rate surged from 75.7% in 2019 to 83.7% in 2020, just shy of the statewide average.
Figures from the state and the county’s two school districts were the highest since 2012, when a new, federally mandated method of calculating graduation rates went into effect.
As required by federal law, graduation rates include all students who were expected to graduate in a given year, even if they had only been enrolled for one day, Cobb County School District noted in its release.
Among Cobb high schools, Harrison earned the highest graduation rate at 98.3%. South Cobb High School saw the highest increase, from 76.2% in 2019 to 83.6% in 2020. Osborne High’s graduation rate was lowest in the district at 74.2%.
