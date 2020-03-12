Schools throughout Cobb County are closing for at least two weeks as the new coronavirus further disrupts daily life.
Both the Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools, comprising around 120,000 students and almost 10,000 teaching staff combined, announced Thursday all schools and facilities would close for at least two weeks from Monday, March 16.
Closures affect all sports and athletics, trips and extracurricular activities.
“This is ever-changing and we may need to extend this closure accordingly,” Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said in a letter to families and staff. “This decision comes as a result of thoughtful discussions regarding what is best for our students, staff and families.”
Marietta City Schools will open its doors as usual Friday, Rivera said.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this unprecedented situation for our district and community,” he said. “We are committed to providing you with information and updates throughout the closure.”
Cobb School District staff will be putting learning material online for students with internet access, and delivering lessons and equipment to the homes of students who can’t work digitally during the closure, the district said, which also starts Monday, March 16.
“All staff will be working from home,” the school district announced. “Students who don’t have digital resources will be provided with them.”
Kincaid Elementary School, part of the Cobb School District, was the first school to close in Cobb as a result of the new coronavirus, after an individual there tested positive. The school closed Thursday to be thoroughly cleaned, sanitized and fumigated before its scheduled reopening on March 26.
Kincaid, with almost 700 students, is in the county’s northeast. The person there who tested positive for COVID-19 was last at the school Friday and became ill over the weekend, the district said.
“Student and staff safety will always be our top priority,” Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said Wednesday. “It is in times such as these that our one team truly comes together to support one another and our community.”
Both Cobb and Marietta school districts cited Gov. Brian Kemp’s remarks Thursday afternoon during a press conference as a factor in their decisions to close.
Kemp said the state would not order schools, day care centers and other places of education to close, but rather support the individual decisions of each institution as its leaders saw fit.
“As the number of cases continues to grow we continue to closely communicate with our K-12 and higher education partners, who have been invaluable,” Kemp said, issuing a call to action to leaders across the state.
“If you think it’s prudent, consider closing schools as early as tomorrow,” he said. “This is not a mandate. At this point we believe that local decision making is the best and we’ll support that decision.”
Colleges
The University System of Georgia also announced statewide closures Thursday, saying all its institutions will temporarily suspend instruction for two weeks from Monday, March 16, “to allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus in Georgia.”
The university system closure affects Kennesaw State University in Cobb County, which has more than 35,000 students on two local campuses in Kennesaw and Marietta.
“Students who are currently on spring break are strongly encouraged not to return to campus,” the state university system said. “Students on campus are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, and to remain away from campus until March 29, 2020. At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester. For students who are unable to leave campus, institutions have been asked to develop plans to safely accommodate those students on campus.”
Life University in Marietta announced that it was suspending all classes effective Monday. Classes are expected to resume March 30, the university said in a news release.
“All faculty and staff will be expected to report to campus to support ongoing operations during this time,” the university said. “This suspension includes all university academic building activities, athletics/sports, clubs, organizations and trips.”
Private schools
The first local private school to announce its closure in response to the new coronavirus was The Walker School, a private pre-K to 12th grade institution in Marietta, which announced Thursday it would close Friday until further notice.
“We have made this decision based on our top priority to protect the health and safety of our students, families and employees and by our communal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Head of School Jack Hall wrote to the school community, confirming there were no known or suspected cases at Walker.
All buildings and facilities will be closed to students and parents Friday, Hall said, faculty and staff will work professional days Friday and Monday, and on Tuesday the school will begin its plan for students to learn remotely.
Hall said the school will reassess the closure on March 27.
At least one early learning center in Cobb, the Childcare Network on Baker Grove Road in Acworth, was closed due to COVID-19 Tuesday after a teacher there tested positive for coronavirus, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning stated after being notified of the case Monday.
As a result, the Acworth center was closed for deep cleaning while those in charge planned how to proceed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.