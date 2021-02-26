Cobb County teachers will soon be able to get COVID-19 vaccines through the school district and Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
The district told employees Friday that it will soon hold “mass vaccination drive-through events” for school staff.
Teachers and other school staff will be eligible for the vaccine in Georgia starting March 8.
Cobb nurses have been trained to administer the vaccines over the last few weeks, according to a press release from the district.
School nurses, employees 65 and older and school resource officers have been able to be vaccinated under the current criteria through the health department and local providers.
The school district drive-through vaccinations will be open to all CCSD employees who want one. Vaccinations will first be available to full-time and part-time employees; contract employees may be able to receive vaccines if there is enough supply.
“I am excited that Governor Kemp is expanding vaccine eligibility to educators. I am glad that he values the work that we do and considers us of high priority. While we are doing our best to practice safe social distancing measures, a vaccine will help us stay even safer,” Pine Mountain Middle School teacher Hannah Fox said in the release.
CCSD employees can find more information, including dates, times, directions and scheduling appointments, by visiting the district’s One Team intranet site. Staff will need their Microsoft 365 username and password to access the site.
Appointments will be required to receive a vaccine from a district drive-thru, and they will be scheduled online.
Marietta City Schools will also soon host vaccinations for school staff
Marietta school employees will be able to get vaccinated via drive-thru at Marietta High School, Superintendent Grant Rivera told district staff in an email Friday.
“I am incredibly thankful for all of our staff and partners who are supporting our vaccination process, and I am grateful that we will soon be taking this next step in keeping our school community safe and healthy,” he said in the email.
Those interested in getting a vaccine at the high school must complete a consent form provided by the district by 5 p.m. March 3. Then, they’ll submit insurance information and receive a confirmation email with appointment dates and times for both their first and second dose. Poole’s Pharmacy will provide the vaccines at no cost to employees.
District employees will be divided into at least two groups for vaccinations: the first day appointments will be for older staff members, and the second day will be for younger staff.
Like in Cobb, appointments will first be given to full-time and part-time staff, then to contract employees.
