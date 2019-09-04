The Cobb-Marietta Retired Educators Association will hold their monthly meeting on Sept. 12 at First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.
The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Kary Brownlee. The topic will be "How to Manage the Top 5 Risks to Your Retirement Plan."
For more information and to RSVP, contact Judy Munson at jmteach@bellsouth.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.