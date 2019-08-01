MARIETTA — About 9,000 students in Marietta and nearly 112,000 in Cobb County completed their first day of school for the 2019-20 school year Thursday, and educators say the day went off virtually without a hitch.
Frank Jackson stood outside West Side Elementary School waiting for his fifth grade daughter, Imani Green, just before children began streaming out the double doors onto awaiting buses. Jackson said he was probably more excited to bring her to school than she was to arrive there.
“This is a great school. The people here are great. She’s got plenty of friends here,” Jackson said. “It’s just a good environment.”
Other than Imani starting her last year of elementary school, proof that she’s “growing up too fast,” Jackson said he didn’t have many concerns. He and other parents seemed unfazed by the early Aug. 1 start date.
“The sooner the better,” Jackson laughed.
Christina Wagoner, principal of West Side, said staff decorated the elementary school to celebrate the first day as a 70th birthday party for the school. The party atmosphere helped to quell the inevitable first-day jitters, especially for new kindergartners, she said.
“We know students can come at times and be a little anxious, nervous and excited all at the same time, but we want them to leave wanting to come back the next day,” Wagoner said. “And of course, if we have any students who need some additional love or care or an extra hug, we have all of our office staff, counseling staff and support staff nearby.”
Randy Brooks, who loaded a gaggle of chatty children onto his bus for the second year at Marietta schools, said he’s excited for another year of building relationships and getting kids home safe.
“I wanted to get more involved in the community, so that’s what got me started last year. These kids get stuck in your heart pretty quick,” Brooks said, adding that he’s been known to attend ball games and school plays.
When students started pouring out of the building, Brooks stood at the top of the steps welcoming them aboard and giving gentle instructions with a pat on the back — “girls on the right, boys on the left.”
Brooks’ bus is one of 70 buses covering 336 routes daily in the district, according to Jen Brock, a spokeswoman for Marietta City Schools.
And except for the final moments of the day when buses lagged only slightly, Superintendent Grant Rivera said those buses ran on time.
Rivera said almost all the district’s first-day schedules and plans went “exactly as we expected.” The only snag the system hit, he said, was one out of its control.
Because of a drop in the number of the district’s students who qualify for free and reduced lunch, Rivera said some schools that previously served free breakfast and lunch to all students without the need for individual applications can no longer do that.
“Some students came to school with the expectation that they could get free breakfast, and we are hustling to put food in their hands and to make sure they know the importance of filling out that (free and reduced-price) lunch application,” he said.
In Cobb, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and school board member Randy Scamihorn spent the morning visiting classrooms, and board member David Banks rode along on a bus route to Sedalia Park Elementary School.
Scamihorn said during his visit to Baker Elementary School, he walked around with staff as students were taken for tours to learn to navigate the halls. He said there was plenty of excitement among students, but the board member also reported some apprehension.
He said while visiting various classrooms and asking for new students to identify themselves, the tiny hands of two second-grade girls reluctantly rose — one was from Kennesaw Charter Science and Math Academy, and the other was from outside the county.
“I said, ‘Well, how do you like it so far?’ And one little girl dropped her head and said, ‘I miss my friends,’” Scamihorn said. “But the teacher and I both reinforced and said, ‘But look at how many new friends you’re going to have in the class with you.”
Ragsdale made stops at Clarkdale Elementary and Garrett Middle School, where he said “the excitement level for both teachers and kids was very high on the first day.”
“That was awesome to see,” he said.
Ragsdale said the 75,000 bus riders in his district also arrived to school on time this morning. But as it approached 3:15 p.m. and storm clouds began to blow in over the county, Ragsdale said he was crossing his fingers to clear the last hurdle: getting 1,000 buses home on time.
“The thunderstorms are not helping that endeavor, but at least it’s just rain. We’re definitely keeping a close watch on afternoon routes,” he said. “But no news is good news from this morning. Everything went off without a hitch.”
