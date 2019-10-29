MARIETTA — The atmosphere at Roswell Street Baptist Church was electric Tuesday morning as Cobb and Marietta students, educators and community leaders celebrated the county’s outstanding teachers.
Tuesday marked the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s 31st annual Teacher of the Year pep rally, recognizing the more than 120 Teachers of the Year from each school in the Cobb County and Marietta City School districts.
Groups of the hundreds of cheering students as young as 4 hoisted signs displaying shimmery stickers spelling out the name of their school’s Teacher of the Year. Some students and teachers waved large print-outs of their teachers’ faces as cheerleaders from Hillgrove, Lassiter, Kennesaw Mountain and Marietta high schools charged down the aisles between the pews in the church’s fellowship hall.
As each teacher’s name was called, different sections of the crowd erupted, waving their signs and pom-poms in support of their school.
Teachers of the Year are nominated for the award by their peers. The competition begins with one teacher winning a school-level award. The next step is elementary, middle and high school levels, followed by a districtwide winner.
This year’s Teachers of the Year are Cindy Wadsworth of Kemp Elementary in Cobb and Barbie Esquijarosa of Burruss Elementary School in Marietta. The two women will move on to the state-level competition.
“Being up there was super emotional,” Esquijarosa said of the morning’s celebration. “I felt like I was holding back tears the entire event. I mean, all that excitement, the band, the cheerleaders, the kids screaming — it was amazing.”
Esquijarosa’s cheering section, made up mostly of colleagues, filled nearly an entire row of seats, waved signs and called her name as she made her way onto the stage. She said that group made her feel right at home when she arrived in Marietta five years ago.
“I’m so grateful that they were able to celebrate that special time with me,” she said.
Sticking with tradition, three Cobb Teachers of the Year — the winner from the elementary, middle and high school levels — and the top teacher from Marietta were awarded free yearlong car leases from Ed Voyles Automotive Group. In addition to Wadsworth and Esquijarosa, Casey Taylor, of Pine Mountain Middle School and Hilary Minich, of Lassiter High School will also get a yearlong lease.
To determine which car brand the four Teachers of the Year would get to choose their car from, the educators drew numbers that corresponded to the four available lots: Honda, Kia, Hyundai and Jeep.
Esquijarosa threw her hands up and cheered when she drew the number for an Ed Voyles Honda lot. She told the MDJ she’d had her fingers crossed for the make.
“My husband and I wanted Honda from the beginning, so I’m so excited that I picked it,” she said, adding that the family is choosing between the Pilot and Passport SUVs.
Pebblebrook High School Principal Dana Giles snapped photos on her cellphone and cheered as her school’s Teacher of the Year, Allen Newsome, crossed the stage to receive his plaque.
Giles said Newsome, a math teacher for English language learners, is “highly dedicated to all of his students,” but has a particularly soft spot for those who struggle to learn English.
“Because he has that love and a natural interest for math, he’s able to combine his love for math to make it accessible,” she said. “He’s patient, he’s loving, he’s invested, and the work for him doesn’t stop. Commitment for him doesn’t stop. He lives close to the school. You can find him there early in the morning, late in the evening, on the weekends — he’s committed at all times to Pebblebrook High School.”
When the name of Marietta High School engineering teacher Leon Grant, whom students affectionately call “Teddy G,” echoed through the church’s fellowship hall, a pew full of Blue Devils whooped and hollered, waving cutouts of his face and a poster of a honey-flavored Teddy Graham snack cracker.
Marcos Rios, a senior who has taken classes with Grant for three years, said Grant’s nickname has existed at least as long as he’s been a student.
“Mr. Grant looks just like a Teddy Graham, so we call him Teddy G,” Rios said, grinning.
Amani Tillman, a junior, agreed, saying Grant is a true role model. Tillman said he’s present for his students for academic advice, as well as everyday-life problems.
“Whenever you have a question or anything about your life, he’s willing to answer it,” she said.
Rios said Grant embodies what a Teacher of the Year should be and what many of the teachers at the event are known for:
“He always has a smile on his face, (and he’s) always willing to give a hug and support us,” he said. “He’s always there for you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.