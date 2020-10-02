Cobb and Marietta schools are set to launch the next phase of their respective reopening plans on Monday, allowing all elementary students in both districts to return to classrooms.
In Cobb elementary schools, about 27,000 students are set to return to face-to-face classes for the first time since March. Meanwhile, at least 16,000 elementary students will continue learning remotely.
Monday marks the launch of Cobb’s first phase of reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. All elementary students, as well as many special education students in kindergarten through 12th grade, have the option of returning to face-to-face classes beginning Monday.
Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn, who represents northwest Cobb, is hopeful that the district can provide students with the best education possible despite the pandemic.
“It’s my belief that staff and faculty at every school will be working hard to make that happen,” Scamihorn said.
In a video released by Cobb schools on Thursday, the district said masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced whenever possible. According to the district, school staff will clean buses, classrooms and high-touch areas daily.
“Student desks will be positioned to minimize the risk of student-to-student contact, whenever possible,” a narrator said during the video. “Hand sanitizer stations will be available at multiple locations within school buildings, and students will be encouraged to wash their hands thoroughly throughout the day.”
The district also encouraged families to take their children’s temperatures daily before school and told families not to send sick students to their classes.
On Wednesdays, all Cobb students will learn remotely even as schools reopen.
In both Cobb and Marietta Schools, all students and staff are required to wear masks or face coverings.
In Marietta City prekindergarten and elementary schools, the district expects 2,584 students to return to classrooms for face-to-face instruction on Monday while 1,348 students continue learning online.
Marietta City Schools launched phase one of reopening on Sept. 8, giving pre-K through second grade students and some special education students the option to return to face-to-face classes two days per week. On Monday, with the launch of phase two, the district will allow all elementary school students, as well as many special education students in kindergarten through 12th grade, to return to face-to-face classes four days per week.
Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said he’ll spend the day visiting all of the district’s schools to welcome students and support his staff.
“I feel as if Marietta has done three different first days of school,” Rivera said. “We started virtually. We had a first day of school phase one, which is two days a week for our pre-K through second graders and special (education). Quite candidly, Monday feels like the first day of school all over again.”
Rivera hopes all students and staff members will be safe, and he said Monday is about helping students to adjust to the new classroom environment.
“They left in March, and their classrooms look very different when they return,” Rivera said. “Desks are spaced out. Partitions are in place. Masks will be expected. We’re not going to have some of the same dynamics that kids oftentimes associate with in-person learning.”
Allison Gruehn, the Marietta Board of Education chair, said she is confident about phase two of reopening schools, and she hopes the city’s schools can minimize any potential spread of COVID-19.
“Our central office and principals have worked diligently to construct a plan to minimize risk of COVID-19 exposure,” Gruehn said. “We have strict protocols in place regarding transportation, nutrition services and a long list of mitigation strategies including our mask mandate, increased cleaning and daily temperature taking.”
In Marietta schools, Friday will remain a virtual learning day for all students.
COVID-19 counts in schools
As schools reopen to more students on Monday, school districts will continue to report COVID-19 case counts among students and staff, but the method of reporting differs between the county’s two school districts.
Since the summer, Cobb County School District has published cumulative COVID-19 case counts among staff and students, updating the total number of cases online each Friday. The district has not yet published case counts for individual schools.
According to Cobb schools spokesperson Eric Rauch, the district has requested new case reporting guidance from local public health officials.
"While all students were learning remotely, and fewer people were in school buildings, to prevent (HIPAA privacy) violations, local public health guidance was to provide District wide numbers on a weekly basis,” Rauch said in a statement to the MDJ. “As students are now learning in face to face and remote classrooms, and more people are in school buildings which could better protect (HIPAA) violations, we have requested updated guidance from our local public agency. Once received, we will follow their guidance.”
As of Friday, Cobb schools has reported 287 total cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since July 1.
Marietta City Schools began publishing case counts in individual schools after the district’s youngest learners returned to the classroom last month. According to the latest update, which is available on the MCS website, the district has reported eight total cases — four among students and four among staff. Reported cases have come from the central office, Marietta High School, West Side Elementary School and Sawyer Road Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.