Due to the spread of coronavirus and the recent decision to start the school year online only, the 16 high school marching bands in Cobb County School District will not participate in competitions this fall, district band directors announced in a letter to families.
While bands will not compete this year, they still plan to march during football games or through other activities, according to the letter from directors.
“Undertaking a competitive marching season involves significant amounts of time, planning, energy and fundraising,” the Cobb band directors said in the letter to families. “We take the investment of these resources very seriously but believe it is in the best interest of our students, families, and schools to provide a marching experience that we can be sure will allow all students to safely participate.”
In the letter, directors said they “have been working hard to develop plans that will allow our students the best possible experience.”
In a statement posted to the Walton High School Band Facebook page, Walton Band Director John Palmer said organizing a competitive show would not be feasible this year.
“While we are all disappointed in the loss of a competitive season, in the current climate we do not feel we could safely put the time or financial resources into fielding a competitive show,” Palmer said. “With Bands of America cancelling all of their competitions yesterday, we are also not guaranteed for there to be competitions in which groups can participate.”
In a news release on Tuesday, Music for All announced the cancellation of all 2020 Bands of America Championships, competitive marching events that many Cobb marching bands participate in each year.
All marching bands in the district have postponed summer rehearsals, according to the letter, meaning the weeks of band camp that students normally participate in before the academic year will not take place as scheduled.
“With the recent announcement by Superintendent Ragsdale that CCSD will move to 100% virtual instruction, we do not feel it prudent to engage in face-to-face rehearsals at this time,” the directors said in the letter.
Directors went on to say that the district's fine arts departments will listen to recommendations from local public health officials to develop plans for music and arts this year.
Christopher Ferrell, the district supervisor of instrumental music, did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.
