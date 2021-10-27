A Cobb County pilot and businessman who bought a Gulfstream jet and its associated business from Jeffrey Epstein is suing the estate of the notorious sex offender and financier, claiming the plane’s association with Epstein has damaged him financially.
Thomas Huff, the managing member of JEGE, LLC, claims in a federal lawsuit filed last week that the company, which sells chartered flights, has been damaged by the stigma of its former owner and “resulted in loss of business and devaluation of assets.”
Huff, suing on behalf of himself and JEGE, claims Epstein did not disclose that he “was engaged in a massive criminal enterprise involving rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, and deceit,” before selling the business. Huff would not have bought the plane and JEGE had he known about such crimes, the complaint says.
JEGE, headquartered in Powder Springs, was previously owned by Epstein.
Epstein sold the jet and JEGE in June of 2019. The next month, he was arrested on sex trafficking charges. Investigations revealed that multimillionaire Epstein used private jets and a private island in the Virgin Islands to run a sex trafficking ring for years, abusing dozens of underaged girls. Epstein socialized in elite circles and has been linked to business tycoons, former presidents and a member of the British royal family.
Epstein died of an apparent suicide, age 66, in 2019 in a New York jail. Failures among law enforcement to prevent Epstein’s death, controversy surrounding his autopsy and Epstein’s claims that he had compromising materials about the rich and powerful cast a pall of suspicion over his death.
While Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking crimes after he sold the jet in June 2019, at the time of the sale, he had already been convicted, in 2008, on child prostitution charges, and in 2018, the Miami Herald published exposés documenting Epstein’s misdeeds.
In the suit, Huff claims JEGE was worth about $3.5 million at the time of the sale. Now, due to the “tainting” of the business over its Epstein connection, its worth has depreciated by more than $1.5 million. The company has not been able to secure credit financing due to the stigma, the complaint says.
Huff is suing the estate of Epstein and its co-executors, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn. Indyke was Epstein’s longtime lawyer and Kahn his longtime accountant, according to news reports. Epstein’s estate is believed to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Huff previously served as president of Atlanta Executive Jet Center, according to a 2012 MDJ article. At the time, Atlanta Executive Jet Center was one of the fixed-base operators of what was then Cobb County Airport-McCollum Field in Kennesaw. In 2012 the company built four 25,000-square-foot hangars at the airport, now Cobb County International Airport, which includes "corporate row," often used by corporations for private flights. Atlanta Executive Jet Center was sold to Hawthorne Global Aviation Services in 2014, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
