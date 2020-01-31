A Cobb County man is wanted by police on felony charges of incest, rape and child molestation after a 13-year-old girl told authorities she was repeatedly abused by him throughout 2015.
Fermin Martin-Ortero, also known as Fermin Martin, is accused of touching a juvenile’s private parts while the victim was taking a shower, raping an 8-year-old girl on multiple occasions, and having sex with a juvenile relative, according to his Jan. 27 arrest warrant.
Marietta police said the abuse happened between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2015, at an apartment on Ridge Run, which is in southeast Marietta off Wylie Road.
Martin-Ortero’s home address is listed as being on Smyrna Powder Springs Road in the Smyrna area. He is not in custody in Cobb, records show.
If arrested, Martin-Ortero would only be able to apply for bond through Cobb Superior Court, per his warrant.
