A Cobb man is in the county jail accused by police of trying to buy a 12-year-old girl for sex, records show.
Justin Caleb Cook, 43, was arrested on a felony charge of trafficking persons for sexual servitude around 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 at 736 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, per his arrest warrant and jail record.
The location of his arrest is the same as the Cobb County tax offices and the SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, a nonprofit aimed at helping abused children.
Cobb police wouldn’t say Monday whether Cook was arrested inside the county government building, nor the circumstances of his alleged attempt to purchase the girl for sex.
Cook’s warrant states he committed the crime at the location in Marietta between the evenings of Feb. 13 and Feb. 18, stating only “said accused did attempt to purchase a 12-year-old female child for the purpose of sexual intercourse.”
Cook, who has listed home addresses in Marietta and Mableton, is denied bond, per his warrant, as he is considered a danger to people and/or the community.
