Cobb police shot and killed a man early Friday who they say was armed with a knife and “presented a threat” to officers.
The incident occurred shortly after midnight Friday when Cobb County Police Department officers responded to a domestic dispute call in the 4000 block of Landing Drive in northeast Cobb, police said.
“An adult male at the home was armed with a large hunting-type knife. At some point the armed male presented a threat to the officers and was shot by officers. The male did not survive his injuries,” police said.
No other injuries were reported, police said. Police did not identify the man as of late Friday morning.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, as they do with all officer-involved shootings in the state.
