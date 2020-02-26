A Cobb man with a record of drug-related arrests is behind bars for the third time in four years, after officers tailed him from his Marietta apartment to a nearby bank and used a K-9 to find marijuana in his car, according to local authorities.
Christopher Dakoda Gambino, 22, was arrested by Marietta police around 1 a.m. on Feb. 21 and booked into the Cobb County jail on a felony charge of possessing marijuana for sale, his jail record shows. Gambino is denied bond.
Police said they watched him leave his apartment in the Veritas at East Cobb complex on Franklin Gateway in southeast Marietta and drive down the road to a Quik Trip, where he was detained.
A K-9 immediately indicated narcotics were inside Gambino’s vehicle, police said in his arrest warrant, adding a search of the car yielded two bags of marijuana weighing a combined 34.5 grams inside the center glove box.
Gambino also had $1,280 in cash on him when he was arrested, police said.
Officers used a search warrant to raid Gambino’s apartment, where they reportedly found a small amount of marijuana inside a makeup bag in one of the bedrooms.
Gambino’s roommate Yakciri Runcon was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana in respect to the drugs found inside the makeup bag, and was subject to a $1,000 bond, per warrants.
Records show Gambino, who also has a listed home address in Acworth, was arrested in 2017 and 2015 on drugs related charges.
2017 incident
In 2017 Marietta police apprehended him on the afternoon of Dec. 19, again at the Veritas at East Cobb apartment complex, after smelling a strong odor of marijuana. Officers claimed Gambino ran from them holding a book bag, and was ultimately found with 30.4 grams of marijuana.
A person at the address told officers they were just about to buy a small amount of the drug from Gambino when police turned up, according to the Dec. 19, 2017 arrest warrant.
In relation to that incident, Gambino was booked into the Cobb jail and ultimately indicted on a felony count of possessing more than an ounce of marijuana as well as a misdemeanor obstruction charge. He was released from custody on a $10,000 bond in early January 2018, and soon after pleaded guilty to both counts as part of a negotiated plea deal, for which he was sentenced to a year in jail with credit for time served, per court records.
2015 incident
In November 2015 Gambino, living on Austell Road at the time, was arrested by Cobb County police on felony charges of possessing cocaine, possessing marijuana, theft by receiving a stolen gun, and possession of a gun during a crime, per his warrant from the time. He was also charged with misdemeanor loitering and booked into the jail on a $20,000 bond, the warrant shows.
Police said Gambino and another man were in a vehicle outside a building of the “Crescent Square Apartment Complex” on Austell Road near Pat Mell Road, where a resident had called 911 about them possibly having guns and drugs. A small amount of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, a handgun and a shotgun were in the car, officers said, as well as drug dealing paraphernalia including digital scales. Gambino had three small bags of marijuana in his underwear, police said.
In relation to that incident, Gambino ultimately admitted the charges of possessing cocaine and marijuana in a negotiated plea deal, and was sentenced to 178 days in jail with credit for time served, as well as probation, court records show.
