A Cobb man accused of hitting a three-year-old girl in the face during an argument with the child has been indicted in the case, records show.
Christopher David Pearson, 32, of Acworth, was indicted by a grand jury in Cobb Superior Court on Feb. 27 on a single count of cruelty to children in the first degree.
Pearson remains in custody at the Cobb County jail, where he has been for the last 77 days since Dec. 15, when he was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at the Atlanta jail, per his Cobb jail record.
Pearson was living in Kennesaw when he hit the toddler inside his house on George Busbee Parkway just after 10 p.m. on June. 15, 2019, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Cobb police.
“Said accused did intentionally strike the right facial area of said child,” the warrant states. “Said child did have a bright red bruise on her upper right cheek, in addition to bruising covering her right eyelid. The right eye suffered two visible bloodshot injuries caused from being struck by said accused during a verbal altercation with said child.”
On the felony cruelty to children charge Pearson faces a $5,000 bond, records show.
He was arrested in December on a separate charge, of theft of lost or mislaid property, in relation to a separate incident. Police said Pearson and a woman took a cellphone that was left in a car and sold it for $20 on Oct. 19.
On the misdemeanor theft charge Pearson is subject to a $1,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.