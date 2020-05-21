A 19-year-old Cobb County man is dead after drowning while swimming with a Cobb County woman at Little River Falls in Alabama, the National Park Service confirmed Thursday.
The deceased man, whose identity has not been publicly released, was swimming with a 21-year-old Cobb woman on Tuesday just after 2 p.m., the National Park Service stated in a news release.
The two were swimming in swift waters in the pool beneath Little River Falls, and both were caught in the current, per the release.
“The female was able to escape, but the male did not resurface,” the National Park Service said.
Little River Falls is near Fort Payne, about 100 miles northwest of Cobb County.
“Many rescues and even deaths have occurred here,” the National Park Service says on its Little River Falls website.
Per investigators, the weather and river conditions meant search and rescue teams were unsuccessful until Thursday morning, when the Cobb man’s body was located by Fischer Rescue Squad divers just before 9 a.m. and removed from the water.
The body has been turned over to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the park service said.
Recent storms meant river flow was above average and there was low visibility in the water, the national service said, adding that even an underwater remote operated vehicle was used to search, but it also proved incapable of the task.
Foot and aerial searches determined the Cobb man had not been swept downriver from where he was believed to be, the park service said.
Responding personnel and agencies included National Park Service rangers, Fischer Rescue Squad, Fort Payne Fire Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Rescue Squad, Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers, ALEA Aviation, ALEA Game and Fish Law Enforcement, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Law Enforcement, Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, and DeKalb Ambulance Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.