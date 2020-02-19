A Cobb County man is behind bars accused of aggravated assault with intent to murder a woman during a domestic dispute the day after Valentine’s Day, records show.
The incident took place at an apartment complex on Delk Road just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 15, according to an arrest warrant obtained the same day by Cobb County police.
Markese Jerelle Sydnor, 26, was taken into custody at The Gardens of East Cobb apartment complex, his listed home address, and was booked into the Cobb County jail on several charges, according to his jail record and arrest warrant.
Police said Sydnor and the female victim were in a physical altercation, on the ground, when Sydnor attempted to choke the woman.
“Said accused grabbed said victim’s throat with his hands, and said victim stated that said accused threatened to kill her,” police said in the warrant. “Said victim stated that she was having difficulty breathing while said accused’s hands were around her neck.”
The warrant further stated the female victim was slapped by Sydnor, and that’s what caused them both to fall to the ground.
“Said victim stated that the physical struggle was happening quickly and she did not know exactly what happened, other than being choked, but had scratches on her right arm, neck, and face,” Sydnor’s warrant stated. “Said accused also bit said victim and there was a bite mark on said victim's right hand.”
On the two charges listed in the warrant — felony aggravated assault with intent to murder and a misdemeanor count of battery/family violence — Sydnor was denied bond as a danger to the person or community, records show.
His jail record also lists two other felony charges in relation to the Feb. 15 incident, of terroristic threats and acts. On one of these charges, Sydnor is subject to a $10,000 bond order, but he is denied bond on the other charge, his jail record shows.
