Town Center Mall, which was previously announced to reopen Friday, will now stay closed until Monday.
Monday will mark the first day the mall is open since it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, a mall spokeswoman confirmed.
Store hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The mall is on a list of locations opening Monday on parent company Simon Property Group's website, which notes the original opening date has changed.
Simon Property Group announced steps all of its malls are taking to limit the spread of COVID-19, including:
- required temperature screening for employees, contractors and vendors
- face masks and other safety protocols for employees, including maintaining 6 feet of distance from co-workers and shoppers
- limiting and spacing food court seating and common area seating, and using no reusable trays in the food court
- closing all play areas, stroller and valet stations and drinking fountains temporarily
- directional signage and floor decals for traffic flow
- taping off every other sink and urinal in restrooms
- thorough sanitizing and disinfecting every night, and regular disinfecting highly touched areas such as restrooms, directories, handrails and doorknobs during mall hours.
- signs and announcements reminding customers of social distancing guidelines
Cumberland Mall is scheduled to open Tuesday with the same operating hours.
The mall is implementing new measures to keep patrons safe and healthy, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions, according to the mall's website. Food court seating will be closed, and restaurants in the food court will be open for carryout only.
Valet services, play areas, stroller rentals, and mall-operated carousels will be unavailable until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.