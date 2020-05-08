The pleasure of a mother’s embrace is one thing that will be missing this Mother’s Day for many Cobb County residents, with a large chunk of the population urged to physically isolate while sheltering in place and senior living facilities continuing to limit visitation under state and federal guidelines.
Those residing in assisted living and other long-term care facilities, of which there are dozens in Cobb, will celebrate Mother’s Day in several unusual ways, staff told the MDJ, to protect against COVID-19.
Some families will stand outside care facility windows and talk to loved ones inside over the phone, staff said, while other residents will enjoy Mother’s Day meals served in hallways, safely distanced from one another but able to socially engage.
“While it may look different this year, we still have an exciting day planned for Mother's Day at our Atria Mableton community,” said Mike Gentry, senior vice president of care at Atria Mableton, a 75-unit complex in south Cobb.
Other Cobb long-term care staff said residents in their facilities will be surprised and honored with flowers, gifts, personal items sent in from loved ones and special holiday festivities this Mother’s Day, all while maintaining coronavirus-related health and safety guidelines.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed an order on April 30, asking all Georgians aged 65 or over, and all medically fragile people, to continue to shelter in place until June 12 in an effort to protect them from becoming infected.
In addition, Kemp ordered assisted living facilities and other long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and personal care homes to utilize enhanced infection control protocols, ensure safer living conditions and protect residents and staff from coronavirus exposure.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also advises long-term care facilities to restrict visitors, regularly check staff and residents for symptoms, and limit activities on site to keep residents safe.
Eight out of 10 COVID-19 deaths reported nationally have been in adults 65 years and older, the CDC states online.
The Phoenix at Johnson Ferry
A car parade is among special Mother’s Day festivities planned for the 42 residents of The Phoenix at Johnson Ferry in east Cobb this holiday weekend.
Yolanda Hunter, vice president of quality assurance and risk management at Phoenix Senior Living, said social distancing and other guidelines from Kemp and the CDC will continue to be closely followed at the Cobb facility.
“Therefore visitation at our community remains restricted,” Hunter told the MDJ. “The Phoenix at Johnson Ferry plans to celebrate Mother’s Day with a keen attention to the health of our residents, especially this year.”
Hunter said FaceTime calls and "window visits" between residents and loved ones are scheduled throughout both Saturday and Sunday, allowing parties to see each other at a safe distance.
Residents also have a Mother’s Day craft scheduled on Saturday, which includes making Mother’s Day baskets for the organization Helping Mamas, Hunter said, adding the car parade is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, for residents to enjoy from the front porch without having to get too close to one another.
The Arbor Company
At Arbor Terrace of East Cobb, on Johnson Ferry Road, staff hosted a pre-Mother’s Day tea on Friday, served in the hallways so residents could join in while maintaining a reasonable distance, Executive Director Cynthia Smith told the MDJ.
“On Sunday we will deliver a special gift to mothers throughout the community,” Smith said. “And we expect a number of families to visit via video or at the community where they can see their loved one through a window as they talk by phone.”
At Arbor Terrace of Burnt Hickory, on Burnt Hickory Road in Marietta, staff are holding a Mother’s Day tea with a twist, in keeping with guidelines.
“We’ll have traveling tea parties grouped by the different hallways complete with tea sandwiches, petit fours and other treats,” Executive Director Beth Laxton said. “As a surprise for our residents, we asked their families to send us a favorite photo of their mom with a note about why it’s their favorite photo. The photos will be placed in a frame and our team will read the family’s note about the photo or the memory to each resident.”
Laxton said staff are privileged to be able to “stand in” for residents’ families at this time, “to honor loved ones on their behalf.”
At The Solana East Cobb, also on Johnson Ferry Road, residents were served a “Quaran-Tea” Friday, delivered room to room, complete with specialty iced teas and “cinnaholic” mini buns, Executive Director Freda Meyer said.
“On Mother’s Day, we will deliver single-stem roses to residents and staff members to honor them,” Meyer said.
A special lunch will also be delivered to residents in their rooms on Sunday, and window visits are being hosted for relatives who want to visit in person, Meyer said, adding that virtual visits over the internet are also scheduled between residents and loved ones.
Atria Mableton
Flowers and gifts are being given this Mother’s Day to residents of Atria Mableton on Floyd Road, Gentry told the MDJ.
“We’ll kick off the day by serving tea and fresh assorted pastries while hand-delivering Mother’s Day cards from residents' families and Atria staff,” he said. “There will be a Mother's Day lunch with a special menu, all of our resident mothers will receive flowers and a small gift from their Atria family, and we’ll also be hosting a courtyard concert for everyone to enjoy.”
Gentry said the health and safety of residents is the company’s first priority, and as such, visitation will continue to be limited, per state and federal guidelines.
Only essential visitors, including immediate family members and critical medical providers, will be able to see residents Sunday, as is the case until further notice.
Gentry said he’s proud of how his staff have maintained a positive attitude during the coronavirus pandemic, which has helped to lift residents’ spirits.
“We’re continuing to monitor the situation closely and remain focused on keeping our community safe,” he said.
