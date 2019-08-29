An almost two-year moratorium on new student housing developments has been lifted by Cobb County with narrow support from commissioners, who, with their 3-2 vote this week, also approved code amendments designed to mitigate and manage student accommodation around college campuses.
Voting against lifting the ban were Commissioners Keli Gambrill and Bob Ott.
Spearheaded by Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, civic leaders, law enforcers, homeowners associations and community members have been formally meeting to draft code amendments for student housing in unincorporated Cobb since the start of the year, while the initial October 2017 moratorium on new development applications went through three extensions.
When they met for their regular meeting Tuesday night, county commissioners were running out of time to implement rules for student housing before the moratorium’s Sept. 1 expiration.
Without the amendments, there would still be no definition of student housing or associated permit conditions in the county’s code of ordinances. Now the code will include these additions under chapter 134 of its zoning section.
Comparatively high levels of violent crime in and around student housing complexes has been a major point of discussion among stakeholders developing these rules and definitions for the county.
Birrell’s district includes Kennesaw State University and is where most of the effect from any new student housing developments will be felt.
She has been the county’s main driver of these changes and says they allow additional safeguards because developers will not only have to satisfy zoning requirements, they’ll also have to obtain a permit, which comes with its own specific criteria.
Birrell told those at Tuesday’s meeting that violent crime in an area of Police Precinct 1 where off-campus student housing is located has almost doubled in the last year.
Stadium Village, SOVA Student Living and U Pointe Kennesaw are all on Hidden Forest Court, off Big Shanty Road near the intersection with Interstate 575 and the Fifth Third Bank Stadium, the home field for KSU's soccer, lacrosse and football teams.
Birrell said that area accounted for 5.2% of all Precinct 1's violent crime in the 2017-18 year, and that number jumped to 9.96% in just 12 months.
“It gives you kind of an idea of what the police calls are for that area, just in that one complex,” she said. “The calls are really a strain on our public safety.”
The commissioner confirmed Kennesaw police, KSU police and Precinct 1 Cobb police were all involved in stakeholder discussions to create the student housing rules, as were members of the Town Center Community Improvement District and various homeowners associations.
Three people associated with civic and homeowners associations spoke in favor of the code amendments during the public comments section of Tuesday’s meeting.
Diane Shepard, a member of the county’s student housing stakeholder team and the Bells Ferry Civic Association, said students would be safer if developers had to meet special county permit criteria for off-campus student housing.
“One drug dealer down the hall in off-campus housing is one too many,” she said, adding that the county’s biggest drug bust took place in that type of development.
“In another situation in off-campus housing, students posted pictures of blood where allegedly one drug dealer stabbed another drug dealer. A disconcerting fact is that a person was killed in purpose-built student housing in Athens, Georgia, in June.”
Along with fellow Bells Ferry Civic Association member Tullan Avard, Shepard urged for the county to better support its police in addressing crime associated with off-campus student living.
Avard, also a member of the Chastain Lakes Homeowners Association, spoke at the meeting about how the special permit requirements will help protect students while preserving the community and residents’ quality of life.
“Adding stipulations that state purpose-built student housing can only be built in a regional activity center, has to be near an arterial or major collector highway, requires a recent traffic count, can only be of a set height and has a set buffer requirement will benefit the surrounding community,” she said.
In voting against the changes, Ott and Gambrill said it is the job of KSU and the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, not the county, to ensure appropriate student housing exists and is properly managed.
“I feel like we’re being forced by KSU to do their work,” Ott said. "We’re told we had to change the code to no more than two in a house because we have problems with KSU. We have to increase the police up there because we have problems with KSU and now we’re being told that we have to come up with a new code because KSU doesn’t want to build the dorms, but they want to increase the number of students.”
Ott said any international university should pay to ensure there is enough housing for its students, or simply refuse to take so many enrollments.
“I hope KSU sees my comments because what they’re expecting us to do is not our job,” he said, adding that the county’s zoning requirements are enough to protect communities from adverse effects associated with developments, and therefore no code changes specifically for student housing are necessary.
Gambrill said she echoed Ott’s thoughts.
“I don’t think it’s fair that KSU, the Board of Regents is putting the burden on the county that they should be bearing,” she said.
Chairman Mike Boyce and Commissioner Lisa Cupid agreed the county had to take action somehow to address the issues around student housing, as they declared their support for the changes.
“I think that it was astute of Commissioner Birrell to try to do something about it and not let the situation remain as is and to observe that if the university was not going to take action then she, on behalf of the residents in that community, would take action,” Cupid said. “She did not do it single-handedly, she did it in partnership with the university, the residents, public safety and input from a developer of student housing, and what’s before us is a code that reflects that collaboration. It may not be perfect but it is a step forward to be able to address the ongoing challenges that the existing community has with student housing, that has been ongoing at least for the time I’ve been here.”
Cupid says zoning policy “does not always exact the interest of the community” and having something embedded in the code that protects residents’ interests will allow them to more comfortably coexist with the university.
“It’s important that we act now or we’re going to leave these residents to have to fend for their community without any more support than they’ve had in the past several years to address the conflict in student and single-family housing,” she said.
Boyce says those living around existing off-campus student housing have shown “remarkable restraint” in trying to work with the board and its existing tools to address concerns, and they have nowhere else to turn for help.
“We’re actually their last line of defense and their last line of recourse,” he said. “This is a neighborhood that has worked very closely with a number of agencies trying to find a practical solution to a very real problem which could be a crisis.”
But he warned the code amendments do not bring in any more money to hire police officers, so “there’s not going to be an overnight panacea” with regard to crime.
“This is to me a middle of the road solution, it’s not the best of solutions, but we’ve tried everything else and we simply have to respond to the concerns of this community,” he said.
Now any purpose-built student housing in the county, with the exception of developments in Cobb’s incorporated cities, will have to meet 16 conditions attached to special land use permits.
Those conditions limit developments to specially designated areas at least four acres in size with principal access from an arterial or major road.
Around single-family residential zoning districts, student housing complexes can only reach 35 feet, or three stories, in height.
At least one parking space per unit is required, unless the complex is located within a quarter mile from a college or university campus, 500 feet from a public transit stop, or if there is direct public bus access between the student accommodation and a college campus.
Any developer will now also have to conduct a traffic impact study, install noise-blocking materials, provide round-the-clock, on-site management and coordinate with local law enforcement to develop a security plan, which must be reviewed and updated annually.
Birrell said she has not heard any negative feedback on the changes from developers.
“I have heard from one potential developer who is interested in a location off of Chastain, however with the moratorium I didn’t feel it was appropriate to meet with him and discuss it, but he was comfortable with the requirements that were publicly presented,” she said.
KSU students spoken to by the MDJ on Thursday said they don't believe student housing drives up crime.
"I think it's just a stereotype to be honest," KSU freshman Juliana Howser said.
Anthony Cooper, a KSU senior who has lived in student housing for three years and also worked in student housing, says crime is just the same in those developments as elsewhere.
"It just depends on the area," he said. "We need more student housing because it's packed and the waiting list is long."
