The Cobb County Public Library system will be providing "Story Time at Home" kits as part of its celebration of Black History Month.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day between Feb. 1 and Feb. 5, kids can pick up a book and learning activities to learn more about famous Black Americans. Books will celebrate "trailblazers, artists, athletes, authors, history makers, and more."
Pickup is available at the Sibley Branch Library on South Cobb Drive in Marietta. Interested patrons should visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/story-time-home-black-history-month to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.