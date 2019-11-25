Patrons of the Cobb County Public Library System will now have a more convenient way to search for and request the almost 200,000 items in its catalog.
Last week, the system released a new app for mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, from which patrons can search the catalog, place holds, renew items, manage multiple accounts, find a library near you, discover story times and other library programs, download books and stream videos.
"It really allows our patrons and our cardholders to not only access library materials but access their account and manage their account wherever they are," said virtual librarian Shannon Tyner.
The system is also working on a brand-new website, which will likely debut in early 2020, Tyner said.
The existing catalog, Tyner added, "Works great on a computer but it’s not mobile friendly."
The app will cost the county about $2,900 annually, according to library spokesman Tom Brooks.
An up-front cost to develop the app was not immediately available.
The app is available on devices running the iOS or Android operating systems.
