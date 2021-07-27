Cobb libraries, in partnership with state education officials, are hosting the final days of free summer food programs this week.
Seven days of breakfast and lunch "emergency meals" will be distributed in the parking lots of select libraries. Ages 18 and younger are eligible to receive the food on a first-come, first-served basis, according to county officials. Recipients remain in their cars to receive the food.
The meals are available at the following times and locations:
- Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday
- Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road, Marietta: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday
- South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton: 10 a.m. to noon, Friday
