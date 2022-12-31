Nine-year-old Colton Weaver and 2-year-old Ella Carmichael make 2023 "Reading Resolutions" with the help of their mother, Laura Carmichael, at the Noon Year's Eve celebration at Mountain View Library on Saturday, Dec. 30.
Charlie and Marian Francis, age 3 and 5, respectively, read "Into the Deep: An Exploration of our Oceans" with father John Francis after the Noon Year's Eve celebration at Mountain View Library on Saturday, Dec. 30.
Brian McKeithan
Brian McKeithan
Ruby Milberger, who is excited to enter the fourth grade in 2023, showcases three of the crafts she made at the Noon Year's Eve celebration at Mountain View Library on Saturday, Dec. 30.
Brian McKeithan
Kids play with — and pop — the balloons that dropped after the big countdown to 12 o'clock at the Noon Year's Eve celebration at Mountain View Library on Saturday, Dec. 30.
Brian McKeithan
Balloons drop from the ceiling after a countdown to 12 o'clock at the New Year's Eve celebration at Mountain View Library on Saturday, Dec. 30.
Brian McKeithan
Two-year-old Zayn Lalwani, who will start school in 2023, works on a craft will the help of mom Priya Lalwani at the Noon Year's Eve celebration at Mountain View Library on Saturday, Dec. 30.
EAST COBB — Libraries are typically quiet places. But on New Year's Eve at Marietta's Mountain View Library, families danced to loud music in the children's section. Later, the crowd counted down in unison as the clock struck 12 o'clock — in the afternoon.
The celebration, called "Noon Year's Eve," gathered around 150 people to celebrate at the Marietta library, library staff said. In addition to a live DJ and dancing, kids could set reading resolutions for 2023 and create a variety of crafts including party hats, noisemakers and masquerade masks.
The library also gave out take-home time capsule kits, which suggested the kids consider including family photos, menus from their favorite restaurants, and perhaps even a toy they could stand to live without, according to Merideth Zobell, a youth services librarian at Mountain View Library, who organized the event.
"It's an important event because there are a lot of students who are on break but don't leave town," Zobell said. She said it allows parents to celebrate the new year with their kids without changing bedtimes.
Priya Lalwani moved to Marietta from north Atlanta recently, along with her 2-year-old son, Zayn. They learned about the event when they came to Mountain View to get a library card.
"There's a lot of activities. It's good thing to do on a Saturday if you have a kid," Lalwani said. In 2023 she hopes to spend more time with family and to travel more.
"I liked that at the end they did the balloons and they fell on us," said Ruby Milberger, a 9-year-old who moved to Marietta from Michigan earlier this year.
Ruby said she was looking forward to meeting new friends in 2023 when she enters the fourth grade.
"And I'm excited to live my first full year in Georgia," she said.
