Some Cobb legislators are not on board with potential legislation to change Zell Miller Scholarship eligibility requirements.
Citing frequent cancellations of SAT and ACT college readiness exams due to the pandemic, state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, wants to remove standardized testing stipulation from the Zell Miller Scholarship requirements next year.
Wilkerson, who chairs the Cobb Legislative Delegation, plans to file legislation to remove the SAT and ACT requirements for the Zell Miller Scholarship during next year's legislative session.
“With SAT and ACT exams being cancelled across the country, it is time to revisit the 2011 decision to have a testing requirement for the Zell Miller Scholarship,” Wilkerson said. “A student who graduated high school with a 3.7 GPA has already demonstrated academic excellence. A three-hour test should not be more important than 12 years’ worth of classroom work.”
Yet state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, said Wilkerson's idea would be the first step in doing away with standardized testing for college admissions.
“I’m surprised a state representative from Cobb County fails to recognize how such a change in this law would disproportionately harm students from his own county by placing Cobb students at a unique disadvantage,” Ehrhart said. “How? By removing the academic equalizer, the standardized test.”
Ehrhart said grade point averages alone can not measure academic achievement because Georgia high schools have different levels of rigor.
“The Cobb County School District enjoys a well-earned reputation for student success and high academic rigor in its coursework,” Ehrhart said. “The achievement of a Cobb student who earns a 3.8 GPA while taking a demanding course load filled with AP courses is not equivalent to a similar GPA earned in other school districts across Georgia.”
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, a former chairman of the Cobb Board of Education, said his colleagues should not rush into this change to Zell Miller Scholarship requirements. While he wants to read Wilkerson’s legislation before commenting on it, he did say that SAT and ACT testing are respected tools in verifying academic success.
“I think we really need to wait and see how the school openings progress,” Tippins said. “I do believe that external verification of academic achievement is absolutely necessary. It’s very easy to have grade inflation if you don’t have an external source to compare it back to and a metric that is reliable, and I think, generally speaking, ACT and SAT are the most highly respected general academic achievement metrics that there is.”
Scholarship Requirements
To earn the Zell Miller Scholarship, which pays tuition at Georgia colleges and universities, students must graduate from high school, earn a cumulative 3.7 grade point average and either a score of 1,200 on the SAT or 26 on the ACT. To earn the HOPE Scholarship, which pays a percentage of tuition, students must graduate from high school with a cumulative 3.0 GPA. The HOPE Scholarship does not have the SAT or ACT requirement.
The University System of Georgia acted last month to waive the standardized testing requirement for college admissions in 2021, a move that Wilkerson called the “right decision.” Now, he wants to waive that same requirement for Georgia’s top scholarships.
Wilkerson said, due to limited testing availability, now is the time to remove the SAT and ACT requirement from the state’s top scholarship. Last month, testing centers at Pope High School and North Cobb Christian School closed for the Aug. 29 SAT, according to the College Board website.
“HOPE already has a course rigor requirement, and we do not need a test to let us know that these are our highest achieving students,” Wilkerson said. “The College Board, which administers the SAT, recently announced that almost half of the students who signed up for the August SAT have had their tests cancelled. This is after more than a million students had tests cancelled in the spring due to the pandemic.”
Testing Alternatives
Ehrhart said testing is still available to many, but the state could use other measures to evaluate students, if necessary.
“For those with no testing availability, state leaders are considering a variety of other options, including allowing students to qualify for the scholarship based on their college GPA at their first HOPE assessment, typically at the end of their 2nd semester,” Ehrhart said. “You see, it is possible to devise a solution that does not involve taking a sledgehammer to the Zell Miller Scholarship.”
Tippins was more cautious. He said public health conditions and testing availability can still change, but Wilkerson’s September announcement of 2021 plans may be premature.
“I don’t see the rush of making a decision saying, ‘This is absolutely what we have to do right now,’” Tippins said. “I have full confidence if, at that time, ACT and SAT are not viable options because of health concerns, we may go a different route.”
