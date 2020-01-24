More legislation is being pursued to further reduce distracted driving in Georgia, following the perceived success of the state’s hands-free law.
State Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, sponsored the Hands Free Georgia Act, which was signed into law in July 2018, prohibiting Georgia drivers from holding or supporting with their body a wireless telecommunications device or stand-alone electronic device.
Carson announced this week he’ll continue to pursue further policy in the current legislative session which would set harsher penalties for distracted drivers.
“We have made significant progress over the past two years, not just in legislation, but also in changing the culture in our state to reduce distracted driving,” Carson said in a news release. “However, we all still see distracted drivers on our roads. I look forward to continuing to make this behavior unacceptable and to making our roads even safer.”
Carson introduced House Bill 113 in last year’s legislative session and it was assigned to the House Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security.
It would, if signed into law, impose higher fines for distracted driving offenses and remove the state’s first-time offense waiver in respect of the crime, Carson said.
Fines for a first-time distracted driving offense would range from $50 to $100. A second-time offense would result in fines between $100 and $200, and fines for a third offense would be between $150 to $300.
Fines for distracted driving offenses committed in school or construction zones would also be increased, Carson said.
“We have made tremendous strides in our state to curb the number of traffic accidents and fatalities that are a result of distracted driving,” he said. “While statistics prove that hands-free driving has significantly improved driver safety, House Bill 113 would further our efforts to help save countless lives, bringing us one step closer to ending distracted driving in Georgia.”
Carson represents District 46, which includes portions of Cherokee and Cobb counties.
He said after the hands-free act became effective 18 months ago, the state “began to experience a significant reduction in year-over-year traffic fatalities for the first time in more than 10 years.”
“These decreases were achieved despite increasing population, economic activity and a growing number of fatalities from the rise of electric scooters,” Carson said.
His news release stated that in 2018, traffic fatalities decreased by 2.2% in Georgia, and preliminary reports showed that traffic fatalities decreased by an additional 4% in 2019.
Carson claimed that from 2018 to 2019, pedestrian fatalities decreased 9%, bicycle fatalities decreased 30%, and driver or passenger fatalities among those aged 15 to 24 dropped 10%.
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, chairman of the Cobb legislative delegation, said harsher penalties for distracted drivers might not be necessary.
“It sounds like the (hands-free) bill is working as intended, so I don’t see any reason to make any changes right now,” he told the MDJ on Friday.
