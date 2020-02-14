MARIETTA — Cobb education leaders say they're mixed on legislation that would allow school boards in the state to discuss school security plans, including whether or not to arm teachers, behind closed doors.
Currently, school boards are only allowed to discuss matters that involve real estate, personnel or litigation, as well as some student discipline decisions, in executive session.
The bill in question passed out of the House Governmental Affairs committee on Jan. 28 by a 9-6 vote. It has not yet been scheduled for consideration in front of the full House.
Authored by state Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, the bill is a commonsense effort to allow school boards and district officials in Georgia to keep secret their schools' vulnerabilities during discussions over how to better secure them, according to state Rep. Bert Reeves, R–Marietta.
"For a school board to speak publicly about certain vulnerabilities ... is counter-intuitive. If you're going to discuss where you're vulnerable for a breach and how you want to make a plan to correct that, you can't have that conversation in public and maintain the idea that we are doing everything we can to ensure school safety," Reeves said.
Reeves said he believed it "extremely unlikely" that a school board would both discuss and implement such a dire measure as arming teachers in secrecy.
Others at the state Capitol say the secrecy in the proposed bill is disconcerting.
"Discuss, review or assess school safety plans in executive session — that troubles me," said state Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta. "Included in (school safety) discussions is ways to handle student discipline, and that's one of the parts that concerns me."
Williams, who sits on the House Governmental Affairs Committee, said school systems should have to discuss ways their students may be disciplined in front of those students' parents.
Williams also noted that, unlike a "much broader" school safety bill filed in the state Senate last year that went through the Senate Public Safety Committee and Education and Youth Committee, this bill has not been heard by either.
On the topic of arming teachers, Williams said that discussion should happen in the light of day.
"If there are going to be discussions about asking teachers to bring guns to school, I think parents need to know about it," she said.
While unlikely, Williams said if a school board in the state had previously been holding off on discussions of arming teachers for fear of political backlash, they could be emboldened to do so if the bill passes.
"I just think parents need to know what plans are in place," she said. "And I don't understand why those plans need to be secret."
Cobb school board mostly undecided
Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn said if the Cobb School District was going arm teachers, parents should know it was happening, but he would be OK with certain details being hidden.
"The policy of arming teachers should be public so everybody knows. The how and who and where should be more behind closed doors," he said.
Scamihorn said he couldn't give a yes or no answer on whether he would support the bill because "it's more nuanced than that." But the board member agreed with Reeves that, in the case of potential perpetrators that may want to harm children in schools, the board shouldn't make vulnerabilities easier to spot.
Others on the school board also said they were uncertain whether they could outright support or oppose the bill. Only one board member the MDJ spoke with, David Morgan, said he fully supported the bill.
Board member Charisse Davis said she talked to trusted sources about the bill, and they told her it likely wouldn't be harmful or move far beyond what the board already does.
While she said she was undecided on the bill, Davis' opinion on arming teachers was similar to Scamihorn's. But Davis added she wouldn't want that decision made without input from the public.
Local education advocates took a more hard-line stance.
Advocates: Safety bill is too broad, 'short-sighted'
Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said arming teachers is not something she could ever support and any such discussion should take place "fully in the public."
But Jackson also said, with personal experience in law enforcement, she understands the concern surrounding announcing certain school safety measures to the public.
If she had to choose, she said she would not support the bill because of her transparency concerns, especially related to guns in the classroom.
"I think there are great advantages to things being done in the light, particularly in my position. I want to know what school boards are discussing because I represent the people that it effects," Jackson said. "I do not feel (arming teachers) is safe for the teacher (or) safe for the student, and I do not believe it would improve school safety. Quite the contrary, I believe that it would be a negative impact."
South Cobb PTA Council President and Cobb parent Tre Hutchins called the bill short-sighted and is concerned how the legislation could disproportionately affect students of color.
Hutchins said since data already shows Cobb's students of color face disciplinary action more often than their white counterparts, he would not want legislation passed that would escalate those issues.
The school district's website shows that in the 2019-20 school year, 37.2% of Cobb students were white, 30.3% were black, 22.4% were Hispanic, 6% were Asian and 4.1% were listed as "other."
Cobb County School District data from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement shows that in school year 2019, black students accounted for nearly 56%, of all disciplinary incidents and Hispanic students accounted for just over 21%. White students made up just over 17%.
The data further shows black students were between two and three times as likely to receive either in-school or out-of-school suspension than white students.
Of all in-school suspensions given to Cobb students last year, black students made up 51.8%, while white students made up 19.3%. For out-of-school suspensions, that ratio was 54% to 20.1%.
"If teachers can carry guns in the classroom, and we know that kids are already being disproportionately disciplined, I can't imagine what that would look like if teachers had a gun in their hand," Hutchins said. "(I'm concerned about) how it could escalate and how it could be a bigger problem. And that kind of liability on a school, on a teacher, on families — I think the bill is short-sighted in those regards."
The PTA council president, who is running for Morgan's seat on the Cobb school board, said parents should be able to trust that the district is making decisions on school safety plans in the best interest of its students, but "that is a community conversation."
"Everybody should be at the table to discuss the safety of our kids within the schools," Hutchins said.
