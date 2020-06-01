Cobb leaders will gather for a virtual forum Tuesday afternoon to discuss racism and policing, issues that have inspired international protest after the recent death of an unarmed black man at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
"We will discuss protests stemming from the death of George Floyd and ways we can address racism locally," according to a newsletter published Monday by south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid.
A widely circulated video showed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25 kneeling for about seven minutes on Floyd's neck, who repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.”
Floyd was pronounced dead at 9:25 that night, and Chauvin was charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter May 29.
The forum is Tuesday at 2 p.m. Attendees can register at eventbrite.com.
In addition to Cupid, listed participants include:
- Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce
- Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood
- Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons
- Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman
- Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton
- Cobb County Public Safety Director Randy Crider
- Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox
- Cobb school board Chairman Brad Wheeler
- Cobb school board member Jaha Howard
- Cobb school board member Charisse Davis
- State Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Sandy Springs
- State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs
- State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna
- State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna
- Cobb Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sharon Mason
- Cobb Chamber of Commerce Chairman John Loud
- Cobb County NAACP President Jeriene Grimes
- Cobb County SCLC President Ben Williams
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(2) comments
This should be an enlightening meeting. How we should do policing?
Gee, Lisa Cupid, two Democrat School Board members, four Democrat State Legislators, the NAACP, and the SCLC. I guess Benjamin Crump and Al Sharpton were too busy. Where was the concern for our police this past four months without virus hazard pay?
