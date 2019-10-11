CUMBERLAND — In a fiery Friday afternoon speech, the Rev. Dr. Nelson Rivers III urged African American communities to remain active in politics, increase participation in the Census and register to vote, calling the 2020 election the most important “in our lifetime.”
Rivers, vice president of religious affairs and external relations at the National Action Network, gave the keynote address at the second day of the 77th annual Georgia NAACP Convention held in Cobb County. The National Action Network is a not-for-profit civil rights organization founded in 1991 by the Rev. Al Sharpton.
Attendees of the event included Cobb County Commissioner Lisa Cupid, Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman, Cobb legislative delegation Chairman David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, and State Sen. Michael Rhett, D-Marietta.
Rivers electrified the crowd at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria in Cumberland with biblical allusions and parables, as well as raucous calls to action, and prompts for chants from attendees. He and the crowd often traded off shouting, “Fired up, ready to go,” a cheer that became a signature at former President Barack Obama’s campaign rallies, but one that Rivers said hails from the early days of the NAACP.
Rivers began his address with what he said was a critique of the Georgia branch of the 110-year-old NAACP.
“If you don’t write your history, somebody will and call it their history,” Rivers said, challenging convention attendees to be more vocal in the fight for equality. “I want us to stop just having memorial services every time we meet. The gift of NAACP is not living to be 110. ... It’s not how long you live, it’s what you do while you’re living.”
Pointing to the current political climate and division in the country, Rivers urged NAACP members not to stay quiet and repeated a motif of his address: “You were made for this.”
“This is not the first time we’ve dealt with a bigot. This is not the first time we’ve dealt with a racist in charge,” Rivers shouted, apparently referring to President Donald Trump without naming him. “I know I was made for this. I’m from South Carolina, the home of Strom Thurmond ... If I can fight a real bigot, I know I can handle an orange-haired fake substitute.”
Trump, he added, “ain’t the first and he won’t be the last, and I don’t think he’s gonna last that long now.”
Rivers shared National Action Network’s plans to identify 1,000 black churches across the country, which will be asked to register 75% of eligible members to vote in next year’s elections. He said the churches will also be pushed to turn that 75% out to the polls.
Rivers said the 1,000 churches selected will agree to review their membership, let the Voter Activation Network review their membership and receive a report telling them how many in the congregation are registered, how many voted in the last three elections and how many voters may have been unknowingly purged from their state’s list of registered voters.
He also urged early voting, calling early votes “confirmed votes.”
“The process was not designed for us to be elected. It was not designed to be fair. It was crooked the day it got started, and when you realize that somebody is stealing (votes), you must make sure you’ve got enough that when they get through stealing, you’ve still got yours left,” Rivers said. “That’s why 1,000 black churches will participate in Black Church 75.”
He continued that every church should have a complete count committee for the 2020 Census, ensuring every person is counted. If Census participation is high enough, Rivers said, African Americans will be able to combat what he said is inaccurate representation in Congress.
Census data is used to determine the number of seats each state holds in Congress, among other things.
Rivers referenced North Carolina’s congressional district maps deemed unconstitutional by a court in that state last month and said Georgia was “no better.”
“I know the games they play with them lines,” he said. “Vigilance is the NAACP’s job.”
He left the crowd with a final call to action: Organize and increase NAACP membership.
Many said they were moved by Rivers’ address.
Wilkerson, Cobb’s first African American delegation chair, sat at a table front and center. He said Rivers words were “right on point,” reminding the NAACP of the work left to do representing the rights of African Americans.
“It got me fired up and ready to go out there and continue to do the work,” he said.
Wilkerson said there are still subtle examples of suppressed votes, whether accidental or not, around the state and country. For example, he said, if a polling location is placed at a police precinct, it may deter African Americans who are afraid to vote at the location, regardless of whether that voter has a criminal history or not.
He also said there should be consistent rules and processes for purging voters from state voter roles, as well as ensuring registration.
“That’s one thing we’ve been talking about at the Capitol,” Wilkerson said, adding that Cobb hasn’t had voter purging issues.
There were “too many people,” in the state, he said, who thought they’d voted and later found out they hadn’t because of a clerical error, for example, not recognizing the handwriting of the voter.
“I write differently now than I did 10 years ago,” Wilkerson said. “So there are some things that need to be changed.”
Laquita Bridges, secretary of the Colquitt County branch of the NAACP, said this year’s convention was her first. Bridges said Rivers’ speech was powerful and motivating.
“When he said, ‘That’s what you’re made for,’ it put everything back together — it put all of the pieces of the puzzle together,” she said.
Jeriene Grimes, president of the Cobb NAACP, called Rivers’ address “dynamic and energetic.”
Like Rivers, Grimes called the 2020 elections “critical,” but said the ultimate goal is not necessarily to put more people of color into elected office, rather “qualified people that have the issues of all the people in mind.”
She added that Rivers’ words were the wake-up call the NAACP needed to continue pushing forward.
“Racial discrimination is something that should concern all people,” Grimes said. “We just know on a continual basis that we have to continue to move forward and do the work and (make) people aware of what’s going on and empower them to use their voice.”
The Georgia NAACP Convention continues through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.